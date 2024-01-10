Nominations open for Frontline social work awards

The Frontline Awards 2023

Nominations have opened for the second Frontline Awards, which seek to champion the achievements of children’s social workers in England.

As with last year’s inaugural gongs, the charity is offering awards recognising high-quality practice, leadership, innovation and teams, as well as one for the achievements of young people with lived experience.

There is also an award for Frontline ‘fellows’ – those who have been through its programmes – and a new category for current participants on the charity’s fast-track training programme.

Comparison with Social Worker of the Year Awards

The scheme is distinct from the more longstanding Social Worker of the Year Awards by covering only children’s social work, being focused on statutory services and having a lived experience award.

Alongside category-specific criteria (see below), entrants should demonstrate a commitment to anti-oppressive and relationship-based practice, improving outcomes for children and families and putting the child at the centre.

Nominations are open until 23 February 2024 and can be made by anyone who knows the nominees. Shortlisting will take place in March, followed by an awards ceremony on 22 May 2024.