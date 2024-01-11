BASW seeks to champion ‘amazing social workers’

Photo: George Dolgikh/Adobe Stock

The British Association of Social Workers is on the look out for ‘amazing social workers’ in its annual awards scheme of that name.

BASW is urging practitioners to nominate colleagues for outstanding contributions to the profession in any capacity, including areas such as practice, education, diversity, policy leadership and innovation.

It is seeking nominations for students, newly qualified social workers, more experienced practitioners, team managers, social work leaders, practice educators and teams, though nominees can be selected outside of these categories.

“All nominations will be judged based on their outstanding contribution to the profession, or within your team,” said BASW. “In particular, we are looking for examples of excellent work in supporting people and nominations that demonstrate outstanding ethical practice in line with BASW’s code of ethics.

Nominations, of up to 400 words, must be submitted online by the deadline of 31 January 2024, and the winners will be showcased on the association’s website through Social Work Month, in March.

Meanwhile, Frontline – the charity behind the fast-track training scheme for child protection social workers – has launched its annual awards, which are focused on statutory children’s social work in England. Nominations for these close on 23 February 2024.