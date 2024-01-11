Councils given funding to train more staff as social workers through apprenticeships

The government will give councils funding to train more staff as social workers in adults’ services through apprenticeships.
The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) will give councils and adult social care providers just over £20m between them to fund social work and nursing apprenticeships in 2024-25.
The DHSC announced the funding yesterday, alongside its plan to develop a career pathway for adult social care staff, backed by £53.9m in 2024-25 to fund 37,000 care workers to take a new level 2 qualification.
Both the apprenticeships and pathway funding pots come from £250m the DHSC has set aside to develop the adult social care workforce from 2023-25, a cut from £500m it had originally earmarked for the purpose from 2022-25.
Cut to workforce funding
The original £500m package had included a plan to train more adult social workers through new routes into the profession, which had been designed to boost the workforce in line with the demands of the planned adult social care charging reforms.
This was ditched after the reforms were delayed by two years – to October 2025 – but the DHSC has now confirmed that at least some of the remaining workforce development funding will go on training new social workers.
This comes with vacancy rates for council adult social workers having risen in recent years, to 11.6% as of September 2022, amid consistently high waiting lists for assessments and reviews, which has been linked to practitioner shortages.
Chief social worker hails announcement
The DHSC’s chief social worker for adults, Lyn Romeo, welcomed the investment in apprenticeships.
“It recognises how essential it is that we attract and support social workers into local authority adult social care departments to work with people and their families to ensure they get the best possible support to live the lives that matter to them,” said Romeo, who retires at the end of this month.
“The apprenticeship route into social work allows people to work and contribute to social care delivery while completing their social work professional qualification.
“This investment provides local authorities with opportunities to recruit more social work apprentices and will help them build a long-term sustainable workforce for the future.
About social work apprenticeships
Social work apprenticeships are degree-level qualifications that generally take three years, with apprentices spending at least 20% of their time in off-the-job training, delivered by a university or other learning provider.
They spend the rest of the time carrying out their substantive role, though employers also arrange social work placements for them, in line with Social Work England’s requirements for students to do 200 days of practice learning across their course.
Generally, for local authorities, the training costs of apprenticeships – though not other costs, such as salaries – are funded through the apprenticeship levy, a 0.5% charge on the pay bill of larger employers, from which they can then draw down resources for training.
However, in this case, some councils will be able to make use of the DHSC funding for at least some of the social work apprenticeships they fund during 2024-25. This is similar to the Department for Education providing funding of 461 social work apprenticeships for 79 local authority children’s services departments.
All well and good but councils are still insisting on qualified social workers who spend 3 years ON THE JOB TRAINING to undertake ASYE for a year after.
An apprenticeship is not the same as a 3 year degree at just University, whereby some students are unlucky enough to not even have a placement in a social work department. They need ASYE.
Why are councils making those who do an apprenticeship undertake ASYE? Because they can keep wages low for another year with no increase to acknowledge they are hitting the ground running.
Hir, any idea on how to apply for the apprenticeship? Please do help
Hi. Where can I apply this apprenticeships for SW job? I live in Northampton
I am very interested in this opportunity, I have an hlc in counselling and would love to train as a social worker. Please could I have more information.
I did feel this was initially following my 3 year apprenticeship but on completing my ASYE it was invaluable. The close supervision, development reviews, reflection and observations consolidated the 3 years and I felt protected and well supported in my first year of qualifying.
Hi All,
Just to say there are no details as to which local authorities will get this funding and so be able to fund apprenticeships. We will provide an update when we know.
Many councils already fund social work apprenticeships for their staff so it’s worth checking if there are opportunities with your employer. If you don’t work for a local authority, I would check out councils local to you to see if there are any opportunities.
Thanks,
Mithran
How do I register for enrollment as SW apprenticeship.
Hi I’ am 55 years old and worked across the board in many different departments in social services, and have 30 years experience, and never been off sick in last last 5 years and just completed a level 3 Diploma in Adult social care. I had been given e-mail that stipulated that people under 50 can apply for the apprenticeship for social worker, I find this so unfair for staff who are over 50 years old who might of wanted to apply for the apprenticeship in this council. The workforce is getting a lot older due to pension age. How can we challenge this inequality.
Am on a skilled worker visa , do I qualify for social work apprenticeship?
Hi Tezira,
Here are some general rules about eligibility for apprenticeships: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/apprenticeship-funding-rules-for-employers/annex-a-eligibility-criteria-who-we-fund
Thanks,
Mithran
I currently have an apprentice for a 70 day placement, I am enjoying passing on my knowledge and skills I have learnt, and also learning from the apprentice. I feel this is a valuable experience and will hopefully support the apprentice to became a valued and experienced practitioner.