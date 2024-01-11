Councils given funding to train more staff as social workers through apprenticeships

Photo: Monkey Business/Adobe Stock

The government will give councils funding to train more staff as social workers in adults’ services through apprenticeships.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) will give councils and adult social care providers just over £20m between them to fund social work and nursing apprenticeships in 2024-25.

The DHSC announced the funding yesterday, alongside its plan to develop a career pathway for adult social care staff, backed by £53.9m in 2024-25 to fund 37,000 care workers to take a new level 2 qualification.

Both the apprenticeships and pathway funding pots come from £250m the DHSC has set aside to develop the adult social care workforce from 2023-25, a cut from £500m it had originally earmarked for the purpose from 2022-25.

Cut to workforce funding

The original £500m package had included a plan to train more adult social workers through new routes into the profession, which had been designed to boost the workforce in line with the demands of the planned adult social care charging reforms.

This was ditched after the reforms were delayed by two years – to October 2025 – but the DHSC has now confirmed that at least some of the remaining workforce development funding will go on training new social workers.

This comes with vacancy rates for council adult social workers having risen in recent years, to 11.6% as of September 2022, amid consistently high waiting lists for assessments and reviews, which has been linked to practitioner shortages.

Chief social worker hails announcement

The DHSC’s chief social worker for adults, Lyn Romeo, welcomed the investment in apprenticeships.

“It recognises how essential it is that we attract and support social workers into local authority adult social care departments to work with people and their families to ensure they get the best possible support to live the lives that matter to them,” said Romeo, who retires at the end of this month.

“The apprenticeship route into social work allows people to work and contribute to social care delivery while completing their social work professional qualification.

“This investment provides local authorities with opportunities to recruit more social work apprentices and will help them build a long-term sustainable workforce for the future.

About social work apprenticeships

Social work apprenticeships are degree-level qualifications that generally take three years, with apprentices spending at least 20% of their time in off-the-job training, delivered by a university or other learning provider.

They spend the rest of the time carrying out their substantive role, though employers also arrange social work placements for them, in line with Social Work England’s requirements for students to do 200 days of practice learning across their course.

Generally, for local authorities, the training costs of apprenticeships – though not other costs, such as salaries – are funded through the apprenticeship levy, a 0.5% charge on the pay bill of larger employers, from which they can then draw down resources for training.

However, in this case, some councils will be able to make use of the DHSC funding for at least some of the social work apprenticeships they fund during 2024-25. This is similar to the Department for Education providing funding of 461 social work apprenticeships for 79 local authority children’s services departments.