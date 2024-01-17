Social worker receiving support after ‘tragic’ death of Bronson Battersby

Image: Anson/Adobe Stock

A social worker is receiving support after the “tragic” death of two-year-old Bronson Battersby.

The toddler was found dead with his father, Kenneth, at their home in Skegness, Lincolnshire, on 9 January, almost two weeks after the last known contact with them.

Bronson was on Lincolnshire County Council children’s social care caseload and the authority has launched a rapid review into the case.

Kenneth is believed to have died from a heart attack, no earlier than 29 December, 12 days before the pair were found.

Bronson’s social worker had last had contact with Kenneth on 27 December. This was also the last known contact to have taken place with him.

No response to scheduled visit

She went to the home for a scheduled visit on 2 January but got no response. Lincolnshire has said that Bronson’s was the sort of case where the child would normally be seen once a month.

The social worker then went to other addresses to find Bronson without success before contacting the police.

She tried the house again on 4 January before gaining entry on 9 January after being given access by the landlord. She then found Bronson and Kenneth’s bodies.

The social worker has taken time off because of her experience.

Social worker receiving support

“The social worker, obviously, is incredibly upset,” Lincolnshire’s director of children’s services, Heather Sandy, told the BBC’s World At One today (17 January). “She had worked with Bronson and his family over a period of time and cares very deeply about the work that she does.”

“We’re supporting her at the moment and making sure she has all the support around her. Obviously, it’s not something she would expect to be having to deal with in her working life.”

When asked about whether the council and other agencies could have gained entry to the property earlier, Sandy told the BBC: “To be really clear, social workers cannot force entry, they have to gain the consent of the homeowner.”

The police do have powers of entry, under section 17 of the Police and Criminal Evidence Act 1984. This permits entry to a property without a warrant in order to arrest someone for a serious offence or for the purposes of preventing serious damage to property or saving life or limb.

However, Sandy told the BBC that Kenneth’s death was unexpected.

Police force refers itself to watchdog

Lincolnshire Police has referred itself to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC), the police complaints watchdog, in relation to the case.

The IOPC said it was assessing the referral to determine what action it should take.

In a statement on behalf of the council, Sandy said: “This was a tragic incident, and we are supporting the family at this difficult time.

“We are currently carrying out a review of the case alongside partner agencies to better understand the circumstances, and we await the results of the coroner’s investigations as well. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those involved.”