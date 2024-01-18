Family reunification hampered by lack of specialist teams, strategy and resources, finds study

Photo: Valerii Honcharuk/Adobe Stock

A lack of specialist teams, strategy and resources are hampering councils’ efforts to reunify children in care with their birth families, a study has found.

While most councils would like to do more to support reunification – both on principle and to save money on care placements – the government wasn’t supporting them to prioritise it, said the NSPCC and Action for Children.

The children’s charities issued these messages in a report published yesterday (17 January), based on a survey of of 75 of the 153 English councils.

The research found:

Over half (56%) of councils did not have a reunification policy or strategy.

One in five (19%) had a standalone reunification team.

Two in five (39%) were using or analysing data on whether children stayed with their families or re-entered care after reunification.

Almost four in five (78%) would like to provide more pre-unification support than they did currently. Of this group, 69% cited funding constraints and 65% recruitment and retention issues as barriers to providing extra support.

Almost two-thirds (63%) would like to offer more post-unification support. Of this group, 78% cited funding constraints and 71% a lack of specialist services to commission as barriers.

Most common route for leaving care

Reunification is the most common route for children in England to leave care, accounting for 27% of cases in 2022-23, according to Department for Education data.

However, a third of reunified children re-enter care within six years (Goldacre et al, 2022), with unplanned reunifications most likely to break down (Action for Children and University of East Anglia, 2022), according to research cited in the charities’ report.

“If we’re serious about reducing the number of children in care across the country, we need to give local authorities the help they need to improve support for reunifying families,” said Action for Children’s head of policy and research, Joe Lane.

“It’s the right thing to do for children, and it’s the right thing to do for cash-strapped councils, struggling with the high costs of homing children in care.

In response to the report, the DfE cited its children’s social care reform programme, Stable Homes, Built on Love.

A spokesperson said: “We are committed to reforming the whole children’s social care system to better support families – with more early support, reducing the need for crisis response at a later stage, and plans backed by £200m to test and refine our approach.

“Local authorities are required to have a plan for every looked after child’s development, which for some children, will include family reunification where that is most appropriate for them.

“Where reunification takes place, we expect local authorities to set out what support and services will be provided and make sure that the child and parents understand who to contact for support.”

For the Association of Directors of Children’s Services (ADCS), health, care and additional needs policy committee chair Nigel Minns said: “Our focus is on ensuring that children have the care and support they need.

“Where it is the right thing for a child to return to their birth parents after a period of being in care, it is important, as the report notes, that this is carefully planned and the right support is in place to enable children and their families to remain together safely.”

