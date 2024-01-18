Social Work in the South is back!

Hampshire County Council, in partnership with Community Care, proudly announces the return of the highly anticipated Social Work in the South event for 2024. Set in historic Winchester. At the inspiring Hope Church venue, this year’s event, on 22 February, will deliver an invigorating day of seminars, engaging speakers and excellent networking opportunities.
Open to students, along with newly qualified and experienced children’s social workers, attendees can benefit from continuing professional development (CPD) opportunities designed to enhance both career growth and wellbeing. The event promises to spark conversations with peers and colleagues about social work methodologies and practices in across the south of England.
This year we welcome for the first time, Sass Boucher and Kate Collier from SelfCare Psychology, along with Le’Siran Edwards from the Social Work Coaching Hub. There will also be educational sessions covering the assessed and supported year in employment (ASYE) and a CPD review from Social Work England.
The Community Care team, featuring inspirational care experienced speaker Jenny Molloy, will present the latest developments from the impactful Choose Social Work campaign.
Delegates can also take advantage of drop-in CV and job application sessions available throughout the day, as well as one-to-one conversations with exhibiting authorities, to find out more about the work they do and the opportunities available.
Visit the official Social Work in the South website to access the full schedule and secure your spot via Eventbrite.
Join us for a day of empowerment, learning, and collaboration at Social Work in the South 2024. Be a part of the conversation shaping the future of social work in the region.
No comments yet.