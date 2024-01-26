Children’s social work caseloads growing increasingly complex, research finds

Image: Hepta/Adobe Stock

Children’s social workers’ caseloads have grown increasingly complex over the past decade, alongside a sharp rise in concerns relating to child mental health, an analysis of official data has found.

From 2014-21, the steepest rise in demand concerned child mental health as a single factor, with the number of such cases annually more than doubling from 2014 to 2021.

But there was disproportionate growth in cases involving multiple risk factors, including cases where:

Children faced risks both inside and outside the home, or simply risks outside the home.

Domestic abuse was combined with other factors, particularly emotional abuse and parental mental health (‘complex domestic abuse/risks at home’).

There were concerns relating to family members other than the child or parent (‘concerns about another person’), which tended to co-exist with other risks, including domestic abuse.

There were complexities related to parental mental health, which often involved domestic abuse and substance misuse.

Complex cases linked to child protection plans and re-referrals

Of 12 categories of children’s social care demand identified by researchers, risks in and outside the home, complex domestic abuse/risks at home and concerns about another person had the highest proportions of child in need episodes lasting more than 12 months.

They were also the categories most likely to result in children being put on a child protection plan following assessment.

In addition, re-referral rates to children’s social care cases were highest for risks in and outside the home and concerns about another person, which were also the categories most likely to result in a repeat child protection plan.

The children facing the worst outcomes

The Studying the outcomes of children’s social care provision for different types of demand paper also found that children with ‘risks in and outside the home’ or simply ‘risks outside the home’ consistently fared worse across almost every outcome researchers examined. These were often older children and adolescents.

In addition, the researchers, from Kingston University, Sheffield University, the National Children’s Bureau and Ofsted, identified poor outcomes for children who had suffered neglect, particularly older children on child protection plans.

“Our findings reflect increasing levels of concern about adolescent mental health, complex safeguarding cases, and extra familial harm,” said the report.

“Local authorities are seeking to reduce numbers of children entering care, while finding ways to deal with cases of multiple risks elsewhere in the system. However, in the absence of sufficient resources to address the variety of demand, the risk is that many children will not receive the right kind of help early enough and will return into the system when they are older and their problems are more entrenched.”

The study, funded by the Nuffield Foundation, took data from the Department for Education’s (DfE) child in need (CIN) census from 2014-21, identifying 3.6m cases where a risk factor was recorded following assessment.

Categorising cases by type of demand

Researchers identified 34 risk factors in total after data cleansing, and then created 12 mutually exclusive categories of demand from these based on clusters of factors – or single risk factors – that commonly appeared in assessment records. These were, in order of prevalence:

Domestic abuse as a single factor (20% of cases) Complexities around parental mental health (19%) Other – where no needs were specified (13%) Disability (7%) Risks outside the home (7%) Complex domestic abuse/risks at home (7%) Child mental health (6%) Physical abuse (6%) Neglect (4%) Sexual abuse (3%) Concerns about another person in the household (3%) Risks in and outside the home (2%)

Growing areas of need

While the overall number of assessments identifying risks per year increased by 22% from 2014-21, there was disproportionate growth in:

Child mental health (111%)

Risks in and outside the home (78%)

Complex domestic abuse/risks at home (63%)

Concerns about another person (52%)

Risks outside the home (46%)

Complexities around parental mental health (46%)

Strong links to deprivation

Researchers also mapped children’s characteristics against the demand categories, finding that:

In all cases, prevalence was strongly linked to the level of deprivation of the area in which the child lived.

Boys were overrepresented in disability, risks outside the home and physical abuse, and girls in sexual abuse, child mental health and risks in and outside the home.

White children were overrepresented in concerns about another person, sexual abuse, child mental health, complexities around parental mental health and complex domestic abuse/risks at home. Black children were overrepresented in physical abuse, risks outside the home and neglect, and Asian children in physical abuse, domestic abuse and disability.

They then analysed the categories based on how likely a child was to receive no intervention (40% of cases), a child in need plan only (45%), a child protection plan (9%) or be taken into care (5%), for which they used data from the DfE’s looked-after children statistics.

Biggest sources of intervention

This found that:

Three categories accounted for half of care episodes: complexities around parental mental health (20%), complex domestic abuse/risks at home (15%) and risks outside the home (14%).

The three most likely categories to lead to an episode of care were risks in and outside the home (16%), complex domestic abuse/risks at home (16%), and risks outside the

home (11%)

home (11%) Three categories accounted for 60% of child protection plans: domestic abuse as a single factor, (22%), complexities around parental mental health (21%), and complex domestic abuse/risks at home (17%)

The three categories most likely to lead to a CP plan following assessment were complex domestic abuse/risks at home (32%), concerns about another person and risks in and outside the home (20%)

Differences in outcomes

Researchers finally assessed outcomes for children – including re-referrals, repeat child protection plans, re-entries to care and school exclusions – based on their characteristics and demand categories. This found that:

41% of CIN episodes that ended resulted in a re-referral from 2014-21. The demand categories most likely to result in a re-referral were risks in and outside the home, concerns about another person, risks outside the home and complexities around parental mental health, after adjusting for child characteristics, source of referral and length of episode.

10% of CP plans that ended were followed by a repeat plan during the period. The categories most likely to result in a repeat CP plan were concerns about another person, risks in and outside the home, domestic abuse and violence and risks outside the home, after adjusting for other factors.

27% of care episodes that ended resulted in a re-entry, with disability, risks in and outside the home, risks outside the home and child mental health the most likely categories.

‘Absence of sufficient resources’

Lead researcher Rick Hood, professor of social work at Kingston University, said: “This study represents the largest and most comprehensive analysis of data on social work assessments carried out so far in England. We hope our findings will help local authorities understand demand and match services to what children and families need in order to thrive and meet their potential.

“There is an absence of sufficient resources available to address the variety of demand meaning many children will not receive the right kind of help early enough and end up returning into the system later in life.”

The study’s recommendations included:

Increasing investment in youth and child mental health services to tackle the rising proportion of cases involving older children and adolescents with complex needs.

Enhancing practitioner training around the complex links between domestic abuse and social inequality, between early childhood adversity and extra-familial harm, and the evidence for racial and ethnic disparities in assessment.

Polices to improve families’ financial circumstances in the light of the strong inverse link between socio-economic circumstances and children’s social care interventions.

Substantial investment in preventive services.

Social care reform agenda

The research comes with the government seeking to shift the balance of children’s social care from intervening late after needs have escalated towards providing preventive support for families, through its reform programme for the sector.

Currently, three areas – Dorset, Lincolnshire and Wolverhampton – are testing the so-called families first for children model. This involves the merger of targeted early help and child in need provision into a single family help service, greater use of family networks to make decisions about children and a specialist child protection response.

However, the DfE has so far committed just £45m to testing these reforms and £200m in total for its children’s social care programme over two years. This is substantially less than the £2.6bn over five years proposed by the Independent Review of Children’s Social Care, on whose 2022 findings the reform agenda is largely based.

At the same time, there are widespread concerns that children’s social care is significantly underfunded currently, with authorities set to overspend their budgets this year despite having increased expenditure by 11% in 2023-24.

Earlier this week, ministers responded – in part – to these calls by providing an extra £500m for children’s and adults’ services in 2024-25.