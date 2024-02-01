Podcast: should social workers be on social media?

How often do you experience guilt at not being able to meet people's needs due to factors beyond your control? Very often

The Social Work Community Podcast is a new offering from Community Care.

In this episode, we ask whether social workers should be on social media? Sharmeen Ziauddin speaks to two social work YouTubers, Yewande and Kayleigh Rose Evans.

Yewande is an experienced social worker and manager in child protection. Her YouTube channel, Young Black Social Worker, focuses on social work content for students, newly qualified staff and experienced social workers.

Kayleigh has worked in various different adults’ services across some of the most deprived areas of England. She shares all her insights on her YouTube channel, Kayleigh Rose Evans.

Both started their channels at the beginning of the pandemic, back in early 2020, and have large numbers of subscribers and followers on YouTube and other social media platforms.

In this episode, they discuss:

Why they created a public social media profile about their work as social workers.

The positives and negatives of having a social media presence.

Confidence and the advice they would give students and newly qualified social workers on how to use social media personally, professionally and safely.

Listen to “The Social Work Community Podcast” on Spreaker.

Here is the transcipt to this episode.

