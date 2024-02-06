Ask the expert: ‘Help! I haven’t worked since I graduated in 2015’

Dear Tuyyaba,

Thank you for your letter, and congratulations on making this decision.

As is usual for me, I would have liked to have had a conversation with you about what you have done since qualifying. I would have liked to have known what work you have engaged in, to better understand the transferable skills you have acquired during this period.

I also wondered if you have contacted Social Work England (SWE) to discuss becoming registered; this is assuming you are not currently, as you have not been in practise since you completed your degree in 2015. In the absence of answers to my questions, I will do my best to assist you.

Firstly, if you wish to enter into social work and be employed as a social worker, you will need to gain registration with SWE. Social work is a protected title; this therefore means it is not legal to call one’s self a social worker or to work as one if you are not registered. I would therefore suggest that you look at the website of SWE or speak to one of their advisers to learn about the steps you are required to take to gain registration.

There are several routes to enter into social work that may be of assistance to you. These include finding an employer, usually a local authority who is running a Return to Social Work programme, gather information on their initiatives and where possible, seek acceptance into their programme.

Alternatively, you can seek employment in residential work within a social care setting, within the field you are interested in becoming employed as a social worker in, i.e. adults, children or mental health care. I am aware that some of those employed in these settings have been able to gain registration with SWE based on working in residential care. This has enabled them to gain appropriate continuous professional development (CPD) and, the levels of employment that can assist them to demonstrate that they meet the professional standards that are required to gain registration. Further, they have found that having a social work qualification has assisted them in gaining alternative employment in these settings.

You may also wish to explore some of our previous letters which discuss examples of other alternative employment routes including in the NHS, education and in the voluntary sector.

My reason for suggesting that you consider these routes is that you will need to build a CV and personal statement. A CV and statement will demonstrate to any potential social work recruiter that you have gained the necessary knowledge, skills and CPD to enter the profession as a social worker in addition to having gained your SWE registration.

I strongly encourage you to attend the upcoming Social Work in the South event on the 22 February 2024, in Winchester if this is in your geographical area. Alternatively, look out for similar events that are advertised in Community Care newsletters. At these events there are recruiters from local authorities and indeed at Community Care events there are employers from many of the other sectors I have mentioned above.

While you may encounter some challenges in gaining employment as a social worker, considering your current circumstances, with determination and endeavour from you, using the routes into social work that I have suggested, you stand every chance of being successful and the Community Care team and I wish you all the best.

Kind regards.

DLBK.