Build and lead a team to transform the lives of children with complex needs

Do you want to lead an in-house multidisciplinary children’s home team as part of an exciting and innovative social care, education and health partnership?
The home, based in Romsey, Hampshire, will deliver much needed, residential care for children with challenging complex behaviours.
“Hockley House is an exciting and innovate partnership between Hampshire County Council children’s services and Hampshire and Isle of Wight Integrated Care Board to deliver much needed residential care for children with complex behaviours that challenge,” says Stuart Ashley, the council’s director of children’s services.
The home will enable up to three children with significant mental health, emotional, and behavioural needs to be safely accommodated together. It will provide intensive therapeutic intervention and support, typically over a six- to nine-month period.
The design of the home focuses on reducing risk and can be configured so that the children can live separately or together, removing the need for them to be considered for solo placements. Each child has their own individual living space with cooking facilities, which provides the opportunity for them to build key independence skills.
Providing stability
The children living at Hockley House are likely to have experienced significant mental health, emotional and behavioural issues and will require intensive intervention to establish a period of stability to support them for the future.
We are now looking for a registered manager to recruit and lead the in-house multi-disciplinary team consisting of social care, education and mental health professionals, providing integrated support to meet the needs of the children living in the home.
Your creativity will enable you to help drive the care planning process for the children, to ensure they make significant progress in accordance with their care plans.
Make a difference
Hampshire County Council’s deputy director of children’s social care, Steph How, says: “You will have the opportunity to lead your team to make a real difference in the lives of children who have experienced previous trauma and through therapeutic intervention, support and enable them to feel safer and teach them the skills to understand difficult feelings and be able to manage them safely.”
The multidisciplinary team will ensure that the children living at the home benefit from a daily structure to support their identified needs, including in relation to not accessing education.
The staff team led by you will improve individual children’s life chances and outcomes by enabling them to rebuild relationships with their families or other significant adults. This will help them achieve a stable living situation that optimises their opportunities for appropriate health, education, social, emotional and physical development.
The homely environment at Hockley House will support transition and help the children to safely reintegrate into the community.
Stephen Trembath, deputy director of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Integrated Care Board, adds: “This is a really exciting opportunity to work directly with colleagues from across health, social care and education to provide integrated support for some of our most vulnerable children.”
To learn more about the role of registered manager and how to apply, visit Hampshire County Council’s careers site.
