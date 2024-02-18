Social workers re-balloted on striking after 27 days of action leaves pay dispute unresolved

UNISON vice president Julia Mwaluke on the picket line with Barnet UNISON members

Social workers are being re-balloted on striking after 27 days of action over the past five months left their pay and staffing dispute unresolved.

UNISON members in Barnet council’s mental health teams are voting on further walkouts in pursuit of similar retention payments to those received by their children’s social worker counterparts in the borough.

Barnet UNISON said this was needed to tackle significant attrition from the council’s north and south mental health teams and its approved mental health professional (AMHP) service, claiming 20 staff had left the teams over the past 18 months.

Loss of staff ‘impacting on safety of service’

Though vacancy numbers were few, this represented a significant loss of experience, exacerbated by the council replacing three social worker roles with three non-qualified posts across the teams, said the union.

The staffing situation has affected the safety of the service, it added, claiming that maximum waiting time for an assessment on the north and south teams was now 17 months.

The union estimated that the strikes themselves had resulted in 4,050 lost contacts with service users.

Disparities in retention payments

Currently, the council offers children and families social workers annual retention payments of up to 25% of salary

The council has offered an additional £1,000 per year for the next two years to social workers, occupational therapists and team managers in adults’ services, including the mental health teams,

However, Barnet UNISON said was worth an additional 2.5% of salary on average, well short of the 20% it is claiming for the mental health practitioners.

Barnet UNISON branch secretary, John Burgess, claimed the council had refused to negotiate.

He said there had been no talks since it lodged its notification to strike in September 2023, despite the union approaching employment relations body ACAS to mediate discussions in December.

Council has made ‘numerous offers to talk’

However, the council rejected this saying it had made “numerous offers to discuss the situation with Barnet UNISON and to explore a range of solutions”.

“Last year, in response to the situation, we made an offer of a £1,000 additional annual payment to all qualified adult social workers, occupational therapists, lead practitioners and team managers in all the teams in adult social care, over and above the mental health teams , but this was rejected by UNISON,” said a Barnet spokesperson.

“We stand ready to discuss matters further through ACAS.”

Pay rates ‘competitive’

The spokesperson added that the authority was “grateful to all our social workers for the vital work they do, supporting adults who draw on care and support”.

But they said that its pay rates for the social workers concerned were competitive, adding: We have benchmarked our pay with other London councils and in particular, with other outer London boroughs. This shows our pay compares well to our peers. No council we have benchmarked with pays a recruitment and retention payment to its mental health social workers.

“All social workers who act as approved mental health professionals in Barnet are paid at the lead practitioner grade and this also compares well with other councils.”