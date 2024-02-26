Four in five apprentices gained social work qualification in first cohort, figures show

Photo: Monkey Business/Adobe Stock

Just over four in five of the first cohort of social work apprentices gained their qualification, official data has shown.

According to Skills for Care, 82.7% of apprentices qualified as a social worker in 2021-22, including all of those who completed the course. The remainder (17.3%) did not finish their training.

With the apprenticeship, which takes three years, having been rolled out in 2019, this represents the first full cohort to complete the degree-level programme.

How apprenticeship qualification rate compares

The achievement rate is slightly below the average for undergraduate social work programmes, generally, in 2021-22 (86%), meaning there was a higher qualification rate from traditional university courses than apprenticeships.

The achievement rate was higher for postgraduate courses (89%), which encompass university master’s schemes and the three fast-track programmes: Frontline, Step up to Social Work and Think Ahead.

About social work apprenticeships Social work apprenticeships are degree-level qualifications that generally take three years, with apprentices spending at least 20% of their time in off-the-job training, delivered by a university or other learning provider. They spend the rest of the time carrying out their substantive role, though employers also arrange social work placements for them, in line with Social Work England’s requirements for students to do 200 days of practice learning across their course.

Significant rise in number of apprentices

Skills for Care’s annual report on apprenticeships in adult social care also revealed a 43% increase in the number of people starting social work apprenticeships in 2022-23 (1,060) compared with the year before (740).

The workforce development body’s latest annual social work education report showed 5,580 started social work courses in 2021-22.

Figures are not yet available for 2022-23, but if the number of starters is similar, then apprenticeships will make up just under a fifth of those who began social work qualifications in that year.

Government funding boost for training route

At the same time, both the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and Department for Education (DfE) are promoting even greater take-up of social work apprenticeships.

The DfE has provided 79 councils with £11.7m to train a further 461 social work apprentices to work in children’s services.

Meanwhile, the DHSC is looking for authorities to recruit an additional 400 apprentices to work in adults’ services over the next year, backed by £12m.