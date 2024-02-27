Bronson Battersby case: social worker back at work as full case review launched

Photo: makibestphoto/Adobe Stock

What changes are you expecting to social care funding in your area for 2024-25? Significant cuts

Moderate cuts

A standstill budget

A slight increase

A significant increase View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The social worker in the Bronson Battersby case is back at work and continues to be supported, her local authority has said.

The news came as Lincolnshire Safeguarding Children Partnership (LSCP) announced it was commissioning an in-depth review to learn lessons from the two-year-old’s death.

The social worker, from Lincolnshire County Council, found the dead bodies of Bronson and his father, Kenneth, in their flat on 9 January, almost two weeks after her last contact with Kenneth.

In the meantime, she had made two attempts to visit them, on 2 and 4 January, and searched for them at other addresses where they might have been found.

She also contacted Lincolnshire Police for assistance in contacting the pair, on 2 January.

‘A devasting experience’ for staff

The council said the case was a “devastating experience for those working with the family”, and the social worker took time off to recover.

Lincolnshire provided the staff with regular contact from managers, supervisors and colleagues, and a range of trauma-informed support, alongside access to the council’s staff health and wellbeing service, which includes counselling provision.

LSCP has decided to commission a local child safeguarding practice review, led by an independent author, after carrying out an initial rapid review into the case. The national Child Safeguarding Practice Review Panel supports its decision.

What is a local child safeguarding practice review? Under section 16F of the Children Act 2004, local safeguarding partners must identify “serious child safeguarding cases which raise issues of importance in relation to the area” and commission a practice review where they consider it appropriate. In making this decision, they must consider whether the case highlights, or may highlight, improvements needed to, recurrent themes in, or concerns about inter-agency working in relation to, safeguarding or promoting the welfare of children. They must also consider whether the national panel has considered the case and concluded a local review may be more appropriate than a national one. The purpose of the review is to identify safeguarding improvements. Partners must appoint a reviewer, who must produce a report including “analysis of the systemic or underlying reasons why actions were taken or not taken” and a summary of recommended actions. The partnership must publish this report unless it considers it inappropriate to do so, though in such cases they must submit the report to the national panel and the government and publish any information they consider appropriate about recommended improvements.

LSCP’s independent chair, Chris Cook, said the review would “explore fully the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident and identify any potential improvements we could make”, with the family invited to contribute.

It will take about six months and will be published once other related investigations, including an inquest, have concluded.

Review into police conduct

Following Kenneth and Bronson’s death, Lincolnshire Police referred itself to the Independent Office of Police Conduct, which is reviewing whether there were any missed opportunities for the force to check on the pair sooner.

Unlike social workers, the police have powers to enter homes under section 17 of the Police and Criminal Evidence Act 1984. This permits entry without a warrant in order to arrest someone for a serious offence or for the purposes of preventing serious damage to property or saving life or limb – though the latter is a high threshold to meet.

Cook added: “Our thoughts remain with the family at this difficult time.”