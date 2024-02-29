Councils employing record numbers of children’s social workers on back of 25% recruitment boost

Photo: dizain/Adobe Stock

Councils are employing record numbers of children’s social workers on the back of a 25% boost to recruitment last year, official figures have shown.

However, the vacancy rate for local authority children’s practitioners has fallen only slightly, while councils are continuing to increase their engagement of agency staff, amid Department for Education (DfE) plans to curb their use.

Those were among the key messages from the DfE’s statistics on the workforce of children’s social workers in English local authorities as of September 2023, released today.

The figures show a recovery in the state of the workforce since September 2022, when the full-time equivalent (FTE) vacancy rate hit 20% following a year in which the number of children’s social workers fell for the first time since the dataset began in 2017.

Record number of social workers

The number of FTE permanent children’s social workers – including managers who are social work registered – rose by 4.7% (1,485 staff) to 33,119 in September 2023, the highest level, and the largest year on year increase, recorded.

The hike was driven by a 24.9% rise in the numbers recruited by councils in the year to September 2023, compared with the previous year. A record 6,028 FTE social workers joined a new employer in 2022-23, up from 4,826 in 2021-22.

At the same time, the number of leavers fell from a record high of 5,421 in 2021-22 to 5,254 in 2022-23.

However, despite the boost to recruitment, vacancies fell only marginally, from 7,913 to 7,723 FTE, with the vacancy rate dropping to 18.9%, from 20%.

Use of agency staff continues to rise with DfE rules looming

Meanwhile, the number of agency staff in post as of September 2023 reached a new record of 7,174 FTEs, up 6.1% on the year above, with locums making up 17.8% of the workforce, up from 17.6% the year before.

That news come with the DfE planning to introduce rules later this year designed to curb the use and cost of agency staff in local authority children’s services.

The Association of Directors of Children’s Services welcomed the rise in the size of the workforce and the fall in vacancy numbers but warned that this masked significant pressures in some local areas.

“Whilst the latest figures are largely positive, we should not assume this is ‘job done’ as the sector is under significant pressure,” said the chair of the ADCS’s workforce policy committee, Rachael Wardell.

Vacancy rates ‘persistently high’

“Vacancy rates remain persistently high and the rise in the number of agency social workers is a real cause for concern.

“The Department for Education has put forward measures to manage the exorbitant costs associated with the use of agency social workers which are welcome, however, we urge it to move at pace in implementing the statutory guidance.”

Wardell repeated the ADCS’s longstanding call for a national social work recruitment campaign “to promote the value of this transformative profession and the lasting impact it can have on children and families”.

But she also stressed the need to retain experienced staff with “invaluable skills and knowledge”, which required “long-term national investment in our services”.

