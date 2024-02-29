Local government pay: unions seek 10% hike for social workers and other staff

Photo: gustavofrazao/Adobe Stock

Unions are seeking a 10% hike for social workers and other council staff this year to redress pay losses since 2010 and prevent staff “finding better-paid work elsewhere”.

UNISON, GMB and Unite today lodged their claim for a rise of £3,000 or 10% – whichever is higher – for staff covered by the National Joint Council for Local Government Services (NJC). This comprises those employed by the majority of English, Welsh and Northern Irish councils.

The claim is well above the current rate of inflation, which was 4% in the year to January 2024, according to the government’s preferred consumer prices index (CPI) measure, in the year to January 2024.

31% drop in social work pay rates, claim unions

However, the unions said that annual pay rises for local government staff had fallen 25% behind retail price index (RPI) measure of inflation since 2010, with a 31% drop in salary rates for some social workers. RPI tends to be higher than CPI, which excludes housing costs.

They said that not only was a significant real-terms increase needed to recover lost ground, but it would help prevent a staff exodus amid the stresses of much local authority work and cost of living pressures.

The claim covers all pay points up to 43, where the minimum salary is £51,515 outside the capital, £54,129 in outer London and £55,158 in inner London.

As the vast majority of social workers earn over £30,000, their pay would rise be 10% under the unions’ proposal.

Staff ‘will find better-paid work’ without pay boost

UNISON, the biggest social worker union, said that “a decent pay offer [was] essential”.

“Communities rely on the services provided by council and school workers,” said its head of local government, Mike Short. “But if staff don’t feel valued and can find better-paid work elsewhere, there’ll be no one to carry out these vital functions.”

For Unite, national officer Claire Keogh added: “After years of real-term pay cuts, local government employers need to recognise that there is growing anger among local government workers about the way they are treated year after year in pay negotiations.

“Many union members are reporting that they cannot pay their bills, they are struggling to pay their mortgage or rent costs and some have even had to rely on food banks. We will not stand by and allow this to happen.”

This employers’ side of the NJC will likely respond with their pay offer for 2024-25 in the coming weeks.

While any increase will date from 1 April, settlements tend to be agreed much later in the year because of protracted wrangling between the two sides.

Last year’s pay deal

Last year, most staff outside the capital were awarded £1,925, worth 6.4% to a newly qualified social worker then earning £30,151 and 5% for an experienced practitioner on £38.296.

The majority of staff in outer London authorities received £2,226, with £2,352 for those in inner London boroughs, and a 3.88% rise for the highest earners.

The government has calculated that local authorities in England will be able to increase their budgets by 7.5% in cash terms in 2024-25, reliant on maximising council tax rises.

Severe financial pressures on councils

However, many authorities are under severe pressure, with a Local Government Association survey finding that three-quarters of social services authorities face making adult social care cuts and 69% children’s services reductions.

In addition, 17 of the 153 social services authorities are having to rely on emergency financial support from the government in 2024-25 to balance the books.

Analysis for the unions found that their pay claim would cost the state in England around £1.2bn in 2024-25, with a £2.2bn cost to councils offset by about £1bn in increased tax take and reduced benefit payments for central government.

However, the benefits for central government will not accrue to councils meaning they will have to meet the upfront costs of any pay settlement.