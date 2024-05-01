DfE to collect data on children’s social worker salaries

(credit: vinnstock / Adobe Stock)

The government will collect data on social workers’ salaries in its annual census of the local authority children’s services workforce in England.

Councils will be required to submit figures on each permanently employed practitioner’s base annual salary in next year’s census, for the 12 months ending 30 September 2025, according to guidance published this week by the Department for Education.

They will also have to provide information on whether they offer some or all of their social workers recruitment bonuses, retention payments, relocation packages, performance rewards, car allowances or regional weighting, or cover their Social Work England or Disclosure and Barring Service fees.

Councils may also supply data on recruitment and retention payments and additional top-ups to salary that they pay to individual social workers, though this is not mandatory.

The 2025 census will also see the removal of the voluntary collection of the institution social workers qualified through and local authorities’ assessment of their status against the DfE’s knowledge and skills statements – as a newly qualified or frontline practitioner, practice supervisor or practice leader.

The changes will not apply to the forthcoming census for September 2024, which will have the same dataset as the 2023 collection.

The DfE said collecting salary information would provide it with data to analyse the social worker labour market and assess the costs and benefits of the programmes it funds, while also supporting the public sector equality duty. This requires public bodies to promote equal opportunities for people with protected characteristics.

It is not clear how the DfE will report the salary information in its annual census report.

Data is already produced on the salaries of social workers in local authority adults’ services, through Skills for Care’s annual report on adult social care staff working for councils.

The latest figures showed that the real value of adult social workers’ wages has fallen progressively over time, with the average full-time equivalent pay in September 2023, £41,500, worth 7.2% less than the average in 2016.