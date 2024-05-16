Council staff offered ‘full and final’ £1,290 pay rise for 2024-25

Photo: md3d/Fotolia

Employers have offered council staff in England, Wales and Northern Ireland a “full and final” pay rise of £1,290 or 2.5%, whichever is higher, in 2024-25.

They said that the offer, which will be topped up for those working in London and pro rated for part-time employees, was at the limits of affordability for councils. It is worth about 3-4% for social workers (see box).

However, unions, who lodged a claim for 10% rise this year, described it as “disappointing” and said that staff would feel ‘let down’, setting the scene for a protracted dispute over this year’s pay round.

What the offer means for social workers The offer applies to the vast majority of councils in England, Wales and Northern Ireland – those covered by the National Joint Council for Local Government Services (NJC) agreement.

The NJC employers have offered staff on pay points 2-43 outside of London a rise of £1,290, with those higher up the pay scale offered 2.5%. The minimum for pay point 43 is £51,515 a year on a full-time wage.

The £1,290 will be topped up for those working in the capital to take account of London weighting.

For a newly qualified social worker social worker outside of London on the minimum of pay point 23 (£32,076), the proposal is worth 4%.

For a more experienced social worker on the minimum of pay point 30 (£38,223), it is worth 3.4%.

For a senior social worker on the bottom of pay point 35 (£43,421), it is worth 3%.

As well as being below the unions’ claim, the proposed deal marks a reduction from the at least £1,925 staff received in each of the past two years, though inflation has fallen over that time.

Average prices rose by 3.2% in the 12 months to March 2024, according to the government’s preferred consumer prices index, compared with 10.1% over the previous year, and the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) is predicting it will average 2.2% in 2024.

