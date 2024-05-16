Jobs Live Inform

Council staff offered ‘full and final’ £1,290 pay rise for 2024-25

Employers say proposal - worth about 3-4% for social workers - is at the limits of affordability, but unions say it is 'disappointing' and that staff will feel 'let down'

By on May 16, 2024 in Social work leaders, Workforce
pay key on keyboard
Photo: md3d/Fotolia

Employers have offered council staff in England, Wales and Northern Ireland a “full and final” pay rise of £1,290 or 2.5%, whichever is higher, in 2024-25.

They said that the offer, which will be topped up for those working in London and pro rated for part-time employees, was at the limits of affordability for councils. It is worth about 3-4% for social workers (see box).

However, unions, who lodged a claim for 10% rise this year, described it as “disappointing” and said that staff would feel ‘let down’, setting the scene for a protracted dispute over this year’s pay round.

What the offer means for social workers

  • The offer applies to the vast majority of councils in England, Wales and Northern Ireland – those covered by the National Joint Council for Local Government Services (NJC) agreement.
  • The NJC employers have offered staff on pay points 2-43 outside of London a rise of £1,290, with those higher up the pay scale offered 2.5%. The minimum for pay point 43 is £51,515 a year on a full-time wage.
  • The £1,290 will be topped up for those working in the capital to take account of London weighting.
  • For a newly qualified social worker social worker outside of London on the minimum of pay point 23 (£32,076), the proposal is worth 4%.
  • For a more experienced social worker on the minimum of pay point 30 (£38,223), it is worth 3.4%.
  • For a senior social worker on the bottom of pay point 35 (£43,421), it is worth 3%.

As well as being below the unions’ claim, the proposed deal marks a reduction from the at least £1,925 staff received in each of the past two years, though inflation has fallen over that time.

Average prices rose by 3.2% in the 12 months to March 2024, according to the government’s preferred consumer prices index, compared with 10.1% over the previous year, and the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) is predicting it will average 2.2% in 2024.

More follows

