How effective is information sharing in child protection cases?

Inadequate information sharing between agencies has been an all-too-familiar finding of reviews into child deaths or other serious cases over many years.

It was a key factor behind agencies’ failure to prevent Victoria Climbié’s murder in 2000, as Herbert Laming, who chaired the inquiry into the eight-year-old’s death, recalled in a recent interview with Community Care.

And, 20 years later, the Child Safeguarding Practice Review Panel found similar failings in relation to the cases of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes and Star Hobson, in its 2022 report into their murders.

The Department for Education has made improving information sharing a key part of its children’s social care reform strategy, including by strengthening guidance and testing the establishment of multi-agency child protection teams, as recommended by the panel.

However, social workers appear divided about the effectiveness of information sharing between agencies in child protection cases, according to a Community Care poll.

Just over half of the 606 respondents were positive, with 31% saying information sharing was quite effective and 24% very effective.

But 45% expressed dissatisfaction, rating it as either not very effective (36%) or not at all effective (9%).

