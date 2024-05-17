Want to celebrate the inspiring social workers in your life? Send us a voice note!

Photo by Daniel Laflor/peopleimages.com/ AdobeStock

As part of Community Care’s 50th anniversary, we have been spending a lot of time looking at how the past has influenced social work practice today.

However, a big part of Community Care’s mission is celebrating the brilliant work being done in the present by social workers from all corners of the UK.

Amid the challenges you face, such as sector reforms, funding cuts, high caseloads and intense media attention, it is crucial to remember and highlight those who inspire their colleagues through their practice, advocacy and support.

That’s why we launched our My Brilliant Colleague series a few months ago, to enable practitioners to champion the achievements of those they work with.

We’re now expanding the series to include anyone who has inspired you in your career – whether current or former colleagues, managers, students, lecturers, mentors or a prominent past or present sector figures whom you have admired from afar.

Your nomination will give them the recognition they deserve, while fostering a culture of appreciation and motivation within the social work community.

Nomination requirements

This time you have two options for nominating a colleague or inspiring practitioner:

Fill in our nominations form with a letter or a few paragraphs (100-250 words) explaining how and why the person has inspired you.

Or send a voice note of up to 90 seconds to +447887865218, including your and the nominee’s names and roles.

Despite the need to provide your name and role, you or the nominee can be anonymous in the published entry.

If you have any questions, email our community journalist, Anastasia Koutsounia, at anastasia.koutsounia@markallengroup.com.