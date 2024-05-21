Eileen Munro on the legacy of her child protection review

Would you strike over this year's pay offer for council staff in England and Wales? Yes, it's the only way of getting an adequate pay rise

Our interview with Eileen Munro is part of a series of profiles of key figures who have shaped social work over the past five decades, to mark Community Care’s 50th anniversary.

One look at Professor Eileen Munro’s resume and it becomes clear that staying idle is not her strong suit.

A social worker who qualified in the 1970s and then became professor of social policy at London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), Munro’s research has informed the work of countless child protection services in the country and she is still actively involved in research today.

However, what she is best known for is her influential government-commissioned review of child protection in England in 2010-11

The Munro review of child protection

In the final report of her review, Munro wrote that she wanted child protection to move from being “a system that has become over-bureaucratised and focused on compliance to one that values and develops professional expertise and is focused on the safety and welfare of children and young people”.

On one level, she has succeeded; several of her recommendations remain in place today.

Children whose referrals are accepted now receive a single assessment, rather than separate initial and core assessments, each with their own timeframes, as previously.

Working Together to Safeguard Children, whose 2010 version stretched to almost 400 pages, is now less than half that length with much less prescriptiveness from central government.

The same statutory guidance advises that local safeguarding partners consider the “principles of the systems methodology recommended by the Munro review” when commissioning local child safeguarding practice reviews. This involves moving from a blame culture to identifying the underlying issues shaping professional practice.

Ofsted inspections are unannounced, not scheduled. And there are chief social workers for children’s and adults’ services within the government and principal social workers for each service in every local authority.

The persistence of social work bureaucracy

Yet 10 years after Munro’s report, another government-commissioned report concluded that the “underlying problems” she identified remained, based on feedback from over 1,000 practitioners, academics, leaders and people with lived experience.

In the initial report from his Independent Review of Children’s Social Care, Josh MacAlister said that “high levels of bureaucracy remain and [social workers] do not have enough time and resources to help and build relationships with families”.

In a survey the following year, children’s social workers reported spending 59% of their working time doing case-related paperwork. In his final report, published in the same year, MacAlister described this as “a staggering misuse of the greatest asset the children’s social care system has – its social workers”.

And the causes that he identified – excessive national policy requirements, the time spent preparing for inspection, poor IT systems and risk averse decision making – were strikingly similar to those flagged up Munro.

The fear of change

Today Munro admits that the system she envisioned when drafting her recommendations has not come to pass – in significant part because her report coincided with the 2010 coalition government ushering in a series of public spending cuts.

But she suggests that she also underestimated at the time “how paralysing” steering away from compliance can be. It is difficult to take risks with the threat of an Ofsted review always around the corner.

“[Councils] have their eye on the child but also on the Department for Education (DfE) and Ofsted and the reality is, if you get a bad Ofsted judgment, the director is likely to get sacked,” Munro says.

“It matters to them, so that often ends up distorting priorities; although Ofsted has become better at looking at the quality of practice.”

Following procedures can also protect practitioners in tragic scenarios. When the media storm inevitably begins, a set list of procedures can be proof that the social worker did everything they were supposed to.

“If you say good practice is about engaging well and making well-reasoned judgments, then, when something goes bad, others can say, ‘But the child died’. But the truth is you can’t predict the future entirely and you may be misled by parents.”

Josh McAlister’s care review

MacAlister’s 2022 Independent Review of Children’s Social Care was the first review of children’s social care since Munro’s.

It has also led to the most significant reforms the sector has seen in years, through the DfE’s Stable Homes, Built on Love strategy, which is currently being implemented.

Yet, while being sympathetic to the process of conducting a review, Munro doesn’t sound hopeful about the outcome of MacAlister’s recommendations.

“Like me, he’s coming up with recommendations during a terrible economic time. All of the major public sector services have fallen under strain. I’ve never known it quite so bad,” says Munro.

Enhanced early prevention, but without funding

As well as their critiques of the level of bureaucracy in social work, the Munro and the MacAlister reviews also shared a belief in the value of early help in improving families’ lives.

In her report, Munro called for councils to be placed under a duty to deliver early intervention services, but this was rejected by the government.

Thirteen years later, under MacAlister’s recommendation, some local authorities are testing a new model, ‘family help’, designed to provide families with earlier support to stave off crises.

MacAlister’s recommendation was for family help to be backed by roughly £2bn over five years to help target half a million children needing extra support. Yet the government has so far allocated just under £40m to test the model in ten areas.

Though MacAlister’s figure was intended to support a national rollout, the DfE has made no such commitment as yet amid the uncertainty of an impending election.

“They said yes to [his recommendation] but not to funding [it], which seems to me the worst of all worlds,” says Munro.

“Trying to increase the amount of early help available as I wanted to would be brilliant – the number of people who could benefit from some early help is gigantic. But where’s the workforce going to come from?”

Improving working conditions for social workers

With no extra funding in sight, Munro says the only way forward is through local efforts to improve working conditions and address the high staff turnover rates in children’s services.

“Work conditions are where I would want to focus change at the moment. And that’s not about tinkering with structures, it is about [enabling] workers to have more time to reflect and do direct work.

“To me, that is the priority – creating conditions in which people want to stay in the job because […] we need experienced workers who can help newcomers to build strength.”

The lack of direct work in favour of paperwork is something she finds dangerous – particularly the idea that social workers don’t do enough visits “to feel confident in their judgment”.

“The danger is for themselves as much as for the child. [They] should be able to go home at night with an easy conscience.”

In a soon-to-be-released research project of hers, social workers in a local authority were given an iPad where they could work alongside a family during a visit to write their report or dictate it to an AI transcription app in their car on their way back to the office.

“You come back to the office and you have finished the report and involved [the family] much more. It saved [practitioners] time and helped them clear their brain of that family before they went to see someone else – which was something I remember finding as well back when we had dictaphones and secretaries to transcribe.”

‘My team was my main source of supervision’

But while improving the working culture of children’s social work may include choosing user-friendly software, it is also about strengthening teams, says Munro.

The Covid-generated culture of working from home is something Munro disagrees with – the team should be in the same room as often as possible, she says.

“My team was my main source of supervision and support. My supervisor was useful, but it’s the team that you went back to after a difficult interview and asked if you could chat with somebody about your process,” she says.

“[Colleagues] help each other’s reasoning, they help each other cope with the impact of the work. It’s much easier to hear from a colleague that you perhaps overlooked the second boy. You don’t get as defensive about it. They’re your friend.”

But any functioning team also relies on senior management, which, she says, is more detached from frontline social work than ever, making them perhaps less sympathetic to the realities of it.

“I now regret that I didn’t recommend that all directors spent half a day on duty every month or something like that,” she adds.

MacAlister made a similar recommendation – that all registered social workers, at whatever level, do 100 hours of direct practice each year – but this is not being taken forward.

Munro tells me that, in the early years of her career, a child remained with their social worker, even when that practitioner became a senior manager – “the continuity of care was so important, and we have lost that”.

“Once you’re away from the frontline, you forget quite how chaotic and messy the reality of it is. You get a much cleaner, more sanitised version of it. That’s dangerous.”

‘We should do more celebrating of social work’

Despite it all, her faith in the system is intact – lately there’s been “a growing number of outstanding authorities and a general trend of improvement”.

“There’s always that sense of, ‘I’ve seen this before’, but I do think the big trend is upward. Our understanding and knowledge are much better than when I began and some of the local authorities are outstanding – it’s an absolute delight to see the quality of the work they’re doing.”

In fact, there’s such focus on what goes wrong, that what is often forgotten is all the things that have gone exceptionally well.

As we round up our interview, Munro tells me of one council that holds serious success reviews to highlight excellent practice in cases.

“I wish we had a library of that. We should do more celebrating. Social workers are often modest and don’t want to say, ‘I did this’, but they should.”