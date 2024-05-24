Bill to end profit from children’s care placements in Wales published

Photo: Melpomene/Fotolia

Legislation to end profit-making from the provision of children’s care placements in Wales has been published.

The Health and Social Care (Wales) Bill would permit only not-for-profit organisations and councils from providing fostering, children’s home or secure accommodation placements.

The reform would make Wales the first UK country to ban profit-making from both fostering and residential services.

However, following concerns during consultation that the reform would disrupt the supply of placements and children’s care, the Labour-run Welsh Government has dropped its original plan to require compliance from all providers by April 2027.

While new providers registering from April 2026 would have to be not for profit, existing services would be able to continue delivering for-profit care for an indefinite transitional period under conditions determined by regulations.

In the context of the private sector providing 87% of children’s home and 35% of fostering placements in Wales, the Welsh Government said this would “mitigate disruption” to the lives of children in existing placements. However, despite this, both provider and local authority leaders raised concerns about the bill’s impact on placements market.

Young people ‘have strong feelings’ about profit-based care

Introducing the bill in the Senedd this week, minister for social care Dawn Bowden said the reform was driven by what children and young people wanted as well as the Welsh Government’s belief in the inappropriateness of profiting from their care.

“In developing this bill, we have been guided by what young people have told us,” she said. “They have very strong feelings about being cared for by privately owned organisations that profit from their experience of being in care.”

Bowden added: “These are children who have been through the most traumatic of times who end up in the care system, and we have to offer them the best care that we can in whatever way we can. That means that any money coming into the system must be reinvested into the system.”

She told the Senedd that spending on residential care had tripled, from £65m to £200m, since 2017, which she said was “unsustainable”.

The reform is part of a wider plan to reduce the number of children in care – which has risen from 5,660 in 2017 to 7,210 in 2023 – deliver more care closer to children’s homes and reduce the number – and cost – of residential care placements. This includes, potentially, rolling out family drug and alcohol courts across Wales, to keep more families together, and taking steps to boost foster carer recruitment and retention, including by making allowances more equitable across Wales.

How profit ban in Wales will work The Health and Social Care (Wales) Bill would make it a condition of registration with the Care Inspectorate Wales for an independent fostering agency (IFA), secure accommodation service or care home wholly or mainly for children to be one of the following: a charitable company limited by guarantee without share capital; a charitable incorporated organisation; a charitable registered society, or a community interest company. Under all four models, there are no dividends paid to shareholders or members and surpluses must be reinvested in the service. These organisations must also have as their primary purpose the welfare of children or another public good determined by the Welsh Government.

Complementing this, the bill would amend the Social Services and Well-being (Wales) Act 2014 (‘the 2014 act’) to require councils, when placing a looked-after child in foster care or a children’s home, to use a not-for-profit provider unless this is inconsistent with the child’s wellbeing. Where they cannot meet this requirement, councils would have to seek permission from the Welsh Government to approve a for-profit placement, which ministers must agree if specified conditions are met.

The prohibition on for-profit registrations is expected to come into force for new providers in April 2026.

Existing providers would be permitted to continue operating on a for-profit basis after this date for a transitional period, which would come to an end when the Welsh Government determines.

During the transitional period, existing providers would be barred from registering new services or approving new foster carers.

Regulations would also prohibit them from accepting new children, unless this is through a request from the relevant local authority that has been approved by the Welsh Government.

The bill would also amend the existing duty, in section 75 of the 2014 act, on local authorities to take steps to secure sufficient accommodation within its area for looked-after children to require them to take all reasonable steps to secure sufficient not-for-profit accommodation in or near their areas.

Authorities would also be required to produce an annual sufficiency plan setting how they are taking steps to reduce, and eventually eliminate, for-profit provision.

Chances of providers ditching profit model

Bowden said that, because of the transitional arrangements, there would be no “cliff edge” for for-profit providers, many of whom were in “active and encouraging conversations with us about how they can transfer their operation into a not-for-profit model”.

However, in a memorandum on the bill, the Welsh Government said that intelligence it had received indicated that, while high numbers of IFAs would convert, small numbers of residential providers would, though it was not possible to be precise at this stage.

The memorandum sketched out three scenarios, under which 50% (scenario A), 25% (B) and no (C) private providers switched to not-for-profit provision. Under scenario C, councils would have to secure an additional 653 residential care placements across 204 homes, whereas under scenario A, only 102 additional homes would need to be sourced.

Costs of reform

According to a report by ADSS Cymru, a standard cost for developing a children’s home is £700,000, and the directors’ body assumed that councils would have to meet the start-up costs and bear the risks of homes running below capacity to encourage new not-for-profit providers to enter the market.

With all things being equal, councils would face additional costs of £88m in 2025-26, £67m in 2026-27 and £46.5m in 2027-28 under scenario C, compared with £45.5m (2025-26), £35m (2026-27) and £25m (2027-28) under scenario A, according to modelling by the Welsh Government.

However, it found that authorities would save money each year compared with the status quo, from 2028-29 under any of the three scenarios. The Welsh Government added that its intention was for the costs of reform to be lower than illustrated because it wanted to see fewer children placed in residential care.

Adequate funding ‘will be crucial’

In response to the bill, Welsh Local Government Association spokesperson for health and social care, Llinos Medi said removing profit from provision for children in care was “an important ambition in supporting us in achieving better outcomes for children and young people” that would lead to “a better and fairer system for all”.

“However, while we endorse the Bill’s aims, we do have some concerns regarding the resources and capacity of local authorities to implement these changes effectively and within the timescales set out,” she added.

“Adequate funding and support will be crucial to ensure that local authorities can meet the increased demands and continue to provide essential services without disrupting the lives of children and young people in existing residential and foster care placements. We look forward to working collaboratively with the Welsh Government to address these challenges and ensure the successful implementation of this important legislation.”

‘Lack of detail on transitional arrangements’

On behalf of providers, Care Forum Wales chair Mario Kleft said there appeared to be ‘more questions than answers’ in the bill.

“There are some truly excellent providers of children’s care placements in the independent, third sector and charity sectors in Wales,” he added. “Nobody accepts that it is right to profiteer from any service and from our perspective the driver needs to centre on quality and choice.

“Whoever provides child care services, they need to be economically viable to ensure their sustainability into the future. There is not any great detail yet about how any transition might be achieved and I am aware that a number of local authorities who commission services have voiced concerns around practical issues and the affordability of what’s being proposed.”