Social workers don’t feel able to speak about Israel-Gaza war at work, poll finds

Social workers do not feel supported in their workplaces to speak about how they’ve been affected by the war in Gaza, a Community Care poll has found.

UK practitioners have been deeply affected by the conflict, in which over 36,000 people have been killed in Gaza due to Israeli attacks, following the killing of about 1,139 people and the taking of 253 hostages in the Hamas-led attack on Israel on 7 October 2023.

However, children’s social worker Alshad Dustagheer told Community Care that “there isn’t an invitation or a safe space for practitioners to talk about how they’re feeling”.

“For me, it’s a lack of leadership, because I think the leadership in the social work profession should be saying, ‘Well actually, let’s talk about this’,” he added.

Findings from a recent Community Care poll, which amassed 570 votes, reflected Dustagheer’s experience, with the majority of practitioners (81%) not feeling supported to speak about the Israel-Gaza war at work.

Only 19% said they did.

‘Social workers feel pressured into self-censorship’

Some practitioners commenting on the related article reported a pressure on social workers to remain silent about their views and feelings.

“Personally, I think it is important that we are open about our opinions and feelings. I do not think it is healthy to skirt around the issues and be indifferent,” said Nathan Servini.

“I think some social workers can feel pressured into self-censorship and not expressing their views, worried that they might come over as controversial, not matching the narrative of the wider establishment.”

Another practitioner, Eirene, said her team was sent an email telling them that discussing the events in Gaza would be a breach of contract and that any symbols of support would not be allowed.

“When a colleague in response used a peace symbol mug she was told to stop using it with a veiled threat of a possible disciplinary [procedure]. That’s the environment in which we work.”

Pauline said the war was an issue that “our managers and sector leaders shut us up on”.

‘Directors need to help affected staff manage emotional health’

Philip, meanwhile, highlighted the impact of the conflict on social workers who felt a more direct connection with the war.

“Social workers who are from Muslim and Jewish faiths must be exhausted mentally and spiritually about current events on the world stage when in the UK they already suffer discrimination, racism and prejudice,” Philip added.

“Service directors should have a plan in place for those whose origins are not from the UK to enable them to feel safe, secure [and able] to manage their emotional health while at work.”

