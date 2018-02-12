Pay in the south: social worker salaries compared
Serious case review highlights risks of concealed pregnancy
Social worker on inspections: ‘The drive to compliance in the run up to Ofsted visit was striking’
Criminal offences for social workers who fail to act on abuse rejected by government
How to successfully implement a new social work practice model
Film about a deaf child supported by a social worker wins Oscar
Ofsted criticises council where social workers report ‘unmanageable’ caseloads
New Professional Capabilities Framework adds three ‘overarching principles’ for social workers
Troubled council says grant released to help pay for adult social care will have ‘little impact’
Artificial intelligence: how a council seeks to predict support needs for children and families
What do you think will support the social work profession as the workforce ages?
Revealed: social worker pay differences for agency, permanent and adults’ and children’s staff
Social worker salaries: are permanent staff now better off than agency?
Number of councils using Family Drug and Alcohol Courts to expand
‘I simply can’t go on trying to give my best and not achieving what I need’
