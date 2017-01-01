Community Care Inform Children and Adults

Jobs Live Inform

Adoption

Undertaking life story work
Preventing adoption breakdown
Social media and adoption – what social workers need to know

Fostering

Making successful foster placements
Making a success of Staying Put arrangements

Child protection

Developing a social work approach to radicalisation
Social work practice in FGM cases
Working with children who have been trafficked
Preventing and raising awareness of child sexual exploitation
Working with fathers: key advice from research

Core skills

Using a time diary to stay on top of your workload
Dealing with conflict at work
What is evidence-based practice
Tops tips on reflective writing
Working in fear: how to handle frightening situations
Improving your analysis and supervision
Case recording and record keeping
Building emotional resilience
Managing professional boundaries

Court work

Appearing as a witness in court
Writing court reports
Preparing balance sheet evidence
Preparing section 7 reports for court

Supervision and management

Top tips on making the transition from practitioner to manager
Advice for new social work supervisors
Top tips for practice educators on assessment, supervision and anti-oppressive practice
Tips for practice educators working with a struggling student
How to make supervision effective
Managing risk in social work
Top tips for social work managers on supporting staff wellbeing

Adult safeguarding

Strengths-based questions in social work assessments
Working with adults who have experienced child sexual exploitation
Understanding mate crime

The Care Act

The A-Z of the Care Act

Mental capacity and deprivation of liberty

Mental capacity: the principle of ‘all practicable steps’
Safeguarding adults who have mental capacity
How to improve your best interests assessor reports

Attachment

Using attachment theory in practice: top tips
Attachment theory in social work with adults

Asylum and immigration

Supporting children and families with no recourse to public funds
Asylum age assessments: key advice for social workers

Domestic abuse

The toxic trio: what social workers need to know
When should social workers involve the police in domestic abuse cases?
How to identify perpetrators of domestic abuse and coercive control

Independent advocacy

Working with independent advocates

Social work in Wales

The Welsh language and social work practice

Integrated working

What are primary health needs: demystifying continuing healthcare
Tips for overcoming conflict with GP colleagues
Getting to grips with integrated working
