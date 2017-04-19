Joint inspections to focus on child neglect

Picture posed by model; credit: Design Pics Inc/Rex

Children’s services and partner agencies will be inspected on their joint responses to child neglect, it has been announced.

Ofsted, the Care Quality Commission, HMI constabulary and HMI probation will start the joint targeted inspections in six areas next month.

Inspectors will evaluate how risks to children living with neglect are prevented and reduced, and assess whether they are receiving the right help and protection. They will also gauge whether the impact of neglect on children is reduced by local agency involvement.

The inspections will focus on the experiences of children aged 7-15 who are at risk of exploitation or show challenging behaviours in adolescence.

Amanda Spielman, Ofsted’s chief inspector, said: “Identifying signs of neglect in middle childhood and adolescence can be very complex, as children at this age experienced and respond to neglect differently from younger children. However, at any age, the impact of childhood neglect can be lifelong.

“It’s crucial that local partner agencies understand the long-term effects of neglect and recognise the need for early and appropriate intervention.”

The focus on child neglect is the latest in a series of joint targeted inspections on area responses to specific issues. Previous inspection programmes have focused on domestic abuse and child sexual exploitation.

