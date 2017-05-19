Get involved with Milton Keynes Council’s Adult Social Care Team that supports and understands social care

The Adult Social Care Service in Milton Keynes Council is made up of several teams meeting the diverse needs of the Milton Keynes population. We are an innovative, forward-thinking adult social care service dedicated to working in partnership with each other and external partners.

We have excellent management support with a clear structure of line management responsibility.

We are actively involved in developing our workforce and offer ASYE, AMHP, BIA and practice educator training as part of the career progression opportunities.

We positively encourage professional development and offer a wide range of training to all of our staff. We are passionate and committed in developing our staff maximum potential and have lots of opportunities for progression.

We promote agile working to provide flexibility to our staff and to promote autonomous working whilst providing the required support through regular supervision and informal discussions.

Reasons for choosing Milton Keynes Council

Milton Keynes is a vibrant ever expanding city – an exciting place to live and work that we feel sets us apart from the rest. If you chose to commute here we are situated perfectly just off Junction 13 of M1 and only 35 minutes away from London by train.

If you’re thinking of relocating to Milton Keynes there is a wide range of properties to suit all types of budget with great leisure facilities, a wide range of shopping areas, lots of green open spaces, and good schools. In fact case studies have shown that you can save up to £12,000 per year compared to living costs in London.

We currently have some exciting and varied job roles within our teams in adult social care and these are outlined below. If you are passionate, creative and driven to achieve positive outcomes for service users please register your interest and upload your CV on our adult social care site, this takes less than two minutes to do.

The story of senior practitioner, Yvette Chicharro “I joined the adult social care duty team in 2009 as a social work assistant before being offered a permanent social work position in 2010 and I am appreciative that the support I received as a student has continued and it has aided in my career development. “My experience of working within Milton Keynes Council has enabled me the opportunity to work in different teams within in adult social care enabling me to gain vast experience and knowledge to enable me to progress as a social worker. “I have been encouraged and supported by my colleagues and supervisor to progress in my career and as a result I am now a practice educator and able to support students/ASYEs which has always been a passion of mine due to the positive and inspirational experience I had from my practice educator whilst on placement within the adult social care duty team. “Since 2015 I have been senior practitioner of the Reablement and Hospital Discharge Team and enjoy working in partnership with health colleagues to support safe and timely discharges, which is a key ethos of Milton Keynes Council to maintain good working relationships with health to reduce delayed discharges for service users.”

Service Manager Mental Health — £48,963 to £52,122

This is an exciting new role that will lead, develop and operationally manage mental health, specialist dementia and autism services in Milton Keynes. The purpose of the service is to provide support to people who have eligible social care needs under the Care Act.

Senior Practitioner, Approved Mental Health Professional / Out of Hours Service (Grade I – £38,237 to £41,967)

This is an exciting opportunity to lead a small, fully staffed AMHP and OOH team in Milton Keynes. Your salary will also include a £2,696 AMHP allowance (pro rata), plus a £75 per month on-call allowance, mileage payment, additional call-out allowance, and occasional weekend working.

Social Worker, CTALD (£28,485 – £37,306)

Our well-established integrated Community Team for Adults with Learning Disabilities is seeking a social worker in learning disabilities and or mental health. The successful applicant will benefit from our commitment to excellence and working alongside allied health professionals.

Social Worker (£23, 398 – £37,306)

The Reablement and Hospital Discharge team has fantastic opportunities for registered social workers who have a passion for working in a fast paced and exciting team to support timely and safe discharges from hospital.

Social Worker (£23, 398 – £37,306)

We are looking for ambitious, creative and dedicated social workers to join the Community Social Work Team. As an excellent communicator with a consistent and creative approach, you will be joining a vibrant and experienced team.

Occupational Therapist (£33,437-£37,306)

Within adult social care we have excellent opportunities for qualified Occupational Therapists to carry out assessments and provide equipment to service users to meet their needs.

Senior Practitioner (£38,237- 41,967)

As a senior practitioner within the Community Social Work Team you will be leading an experienced and vibrant team and be a specialist resource to practitioners

Attractive employment package

Use your skills to benefit the local community and experience a rewarding, interesting environment and attractive employment package such as:

• Local Government Pension Scheme, considered to be one of the best and with an employer contribution rate of 19.7%

• A generous minimum holiday entitlement of 27 days per year in addition to statutory and public holidays, rising to 31 days after 5 years.

• Option to buy more annual leave

• A full range of family friendly policies including enhanced maternity, adoption and paternity entitlements

• Excellent in-house management development programmes endorsed by the Institute of Leadership and Management

• Flexibility – with full-time, part-time and term-time working options

• Fair pay and a commitment to a minimum living wage

• MK Advantage benefits package – a range of savings including retail, travel and leisure discounts as well as a suite of salary sacrifice benefits



In addition when working within adult social care in Milton Keynes Council you can benefit from the following:

• Milton Keynes Council recognises talent and supports employees to progress in their career offering a range of professional training and opportunities for progression

• Agile working to provide flexibility in working

• Supervision experience

To apply, please take a look at our Adult Social Worker Careers Page and simply register your interest with a CV.