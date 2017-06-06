Take our survey on the effectiveness of written agreements

    Jobs Live Inform

    How written agreements are used has come up in a recent serious case review

    June 6, 2017 in Children, Workforce
    Photo: Jeff Tzu-chao Lin/imageBROKER/Rex

    Written agreements are a common part of social work practice.

    However, in Ofsted inspections, serious case reviews and peer reviews over the past year their use has been brought into question.

    Inspectors have said they place an emphasis on victims to manage their own safety in domestic abuse cases, while an LGA peer review found one council was over using them.

    We want to hear social workers’ thoughts on these agreements. How are they being used? Are they being used well? Do you think they help safeguard children and families? What are your experiences of using these agreements?

    Take our survey and let us know.

