Theresa May announces review of Mental Health Act

The prime minister has announced an independent review into the Mental Health Act 1983 that will examine rising rates of detention and the disproportionate numbers of black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) people detained.

Theresa May announced the review in her speech to the Conservative Party conference, saying it was designed to “tackle the longstanding injustices of discrimination in our mental health system once and for all”.

The review was promised in this summer’s Queen’s Speech, which said it would be the first step towards a new Mental Health Act.

Psychiatrist to chair review

It will be chaired by former president of the Royal College of Psychiatrists Simon Wessely, and is due to report by autumn 2018.

Official figures show that 63,622 people were detained under the act in 2015-16, almost 50% higher than the figure 10 years previously.

The review will examine the causes of this rise and the continued disproportionate use of the act in relation to BAME people.

It will also investigate concerns about safeguards available to people, such as tribunals and second opinions, the use of community treatment orders and the ability of people to determine which family members have a say in their care.

Detention rather than treatment

It will also probe how far the act is used to detain rather than treat, and the time required to take decisions and arrange transfers for people subject to criminal proceedings.

The review’s terms of reference, published today, said the review’s recommendations should be aimed at improving the treatment and support people receive when experiencing acute mental ill-health.

While the expectation is that it will lead to law reform, the government said that some of the solutions are likely to lie in practice rather than legislation.

Co-production

Ministers will appoint vice-chairs to support Wessely in carrying out the review. The government said that the review should involve past and present service users and carers in all aspects of its work, including through an advisory panel that should have a direct input into the recommendations.

It added that the review’s recommendations should have broad support among service users, carers and professionals.

Reform or replace?

Mental health law was last reformed in 2007, though this retained the 1983 act in amended form.

The 2007 reforms introduced CTOs, under which people are discharged from detention in hospital but with conditions placed on them designed to ensure they continue with their treatment, and the prospect of recall to hospital under certain circumstances. They also introduced entitlement to independent mental health advocacy for detained patients.

Reaction

The announcement of the review drew a mixed response from mental health commentators.

Research charity the Centre for Mental Health welcomed the review and the appointment of Wessely to lead it. Chief executive Sarah Hughes said: “The process must be informed by lived experience and produced in partnership with individuals, families and communities who are more likely to be affected by it.”

She added: “We expect the review to be comprehensive. It must look at every aspect of the Act and explore not just the legislation but the context in which it is used. We can only understand why use of the Act has risen every year since it was last reformed in 2007, and why some people are so much more likely than others to be detained, if we examine the way society has changed and services have developed over that time.”

Questions raised

But on Twitter, concerns were raised by service users, survivors, professionals and academics about the choice of a doctor to lead a review into mental health law and over whether the promise of co-production would be delivered on.

If you want a proper review of #mentalhealth law, put a legal specialist in charge. Why not an AMHP? They’re specialists in applying MH law. — Mental Health (@Sectioned_) October 4, 2017