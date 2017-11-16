BASW attacks media after death threats against social workers named in articles

The British Association of Social Workers (BASW) has attacked sections of the press for naming social workers involved in cases where children have died.
It said two national publications had named the social workers involved in one of these cases, and this led to death threats and a “barrage of personal abuse” against the workers on social media.
Ruth Allen, chief executive of BASW, said: “No social worker should have to fear for his/her life just for trying to do their best in a very complex job that often involves many other agencies.”
Allen added: “The publication of social workers’ names in situations like this is known to provoke such threats and the risk of this often far outweighs any public interest defence in the media.
“Social workers are accountable professionals and there are proper channels for practice to be investigated where necessary.”
BASW said it had received further reports of frontline social workers being abused in person, including an example of people “shouting obscenities through a megaphone while social workers head into their offices”.
Advice for social workers
Employers have the primary responsibility to handle threats against social workers, BASW said, and it advised social workers experiencing threats to:
- Speak to their employer on what support is available, as most will have written procedures outlining how individuals subject to abuse should be supported
- Consider reporting threats to the police
- Ask their employer about possible legal routes, and involve the legal department where appropriate
- Consider referring their case to the director of children’s or adults’ services , who could take it to their national organisation (the Association of Directors of Adult Social Services, or Association of Directors of Children’s Services, for example) and lobby Parliament to prosecute website organisers in cases of online abuse
BASW said it and the Social Workers Union were supporting social workers suffering abuse, and urged other members and social workers to get in touch if they felt threatened.
It is not only the ‘usual suspects’, such as The Sun and The Mail, who have targeted social workers recently following the terrible deaths of children from assault and abuse. On 12 November the Sunday Times had a major article by Camilla Cavendish about the killing of 18 month old Elsie Scully-Hicks with a heading about the ‘failure of social workers’. This allegation of failure by social workers precedes the extended child practice review (the Welsh version of a serious case review) which is to be undertaken. It is also not supported by my reading of the reports from the criminal trial nor by the comments of the judge. What is of particular significance, however, is that Baroness Cavendish – who was Prime Minister Cameron’s principal policy advisor and whom he appointed to the House of Lords when he resigned – is the new chair of Frontline, the government-favoured fast-track training programme for children’s social workers in England. She is an award-winning former journalist for her campaign against what she reported as the misuse of power by social workers and where she claims they misinformed and misled family courts in seeking to get children removed from families and adopted. Somewhat shocking that in 2017 ahead of any proper analysis or review the public is being told by someone who has now been given a high profile platform within social work that social workers had ‘failed’.
I agree,Trial by opinion not based on facts.
Having been one of the social workers targeted by the press and social media in the manner highlighted within this article I can fully endorse the observations made. I feel the press target social workers involved often with no evidence of wrong doing having been raised within the court arena, and prior to any Child Practice Review having taken place. Because of press reporting I have been subjected to extreme abuse on the social media where threats have been made against me to the point I no longer feel safe in my own home. Whilst support / action has been provided by the police and my forma employer, you still feel very alone in such a situation as this. In my view the damage has now been done, and feel as professionals we have been thrown to the lions. Multi-agency / professional working underpins our practice and whilst as professionals we need to support each other, yet again it’s the social workers that are left exposed. The area of child protection is a difficult area for all professionals to work in, if the tabloid press continues to report in the manner they do, then we will end up with no professionals willing to risk their career, reputation, and personal safety by working within this field. Where will be the protection for children then I ask myself