You’re invited … to Cambridgeshire’s Social Work Showcase

Are you an adults or children’s social worker looking to challenge yourself in a new role or do you wonder what it would be like to work for a council that encourages your ambitions?

Then Cambridgeshire County Council’s ‘Change Lives, Every Day’ showcase is for you.

This free event not only gives you the chance to meet our social workers but also includes bite-sized training based on Cambridgeshire’s unique approach to social work practice that can count towards your continued professional development.

What our social workers say about working in Cambridgeshire “The lifelong unit model is so much better than working in isolation, I feel valued and empowered.” “I cannot think of anywhere I would rather work. There is a committed staff team, supportive working environment and good training opportunities in place.” “I was an agency worker for a number of years before decided to take a permanent position in Fenland, north Cambridgeshire.”

For children’s social workers there will be training on systemic practice and cultural competence.

Meanwhile adults social workers will learn about early intervention techniques and personalised safeguarding work with adults at risk.

During the event you will also get to chat with social workers from across our adults and children’s teams, who can tell you what it’s like to live and work in Cambridgeshire – a diverse and culturally rich county steeped in history.

You will also learn about our relocation pay offer for certain posts to support those moving to Cambridgeshire.

So if you want to boost your practice knowledge while finding out about our supportive and collaborative culture, then it’s time to book your place at ‘Change Lives, Every Day’ before spaces run out.

The event takes place 10am-2pm on Saturday 20 January in the town of Huntingdon, right in the heart of Cambridgeshire. Book your place today.