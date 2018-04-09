Children’s services directors welcome call to scrap independent reviewing officers

Directors of children’s services would welcome the freedom to scrap the independent reviewing officer (IRO) role.
The fostering stocktake, published in February and written by Sir Martin Narey and Mark Owers, controversially proposed allowing local authorities to scrap the IRO role, enabling them to merge the supervising and children’s social worker roles in long-term fostering arrangements. It also called for a review of the effectiveness of fostering panels.
A response to the fostering stocktake from the Association of Directors of Children’s Services (ADCS) said it was right in principle that local authorities “are given the flexibility to put in place arrangements to best suit local children”.
Child’s rights
The ADCS said it welcomed the proposals, but “would want to ensure that a child’s right to request his/her own social worker remains in place”.
It said while some local authorities would not use the flexibilities, “many” would welcome the opportunity to “reinvest potential savings from these areas into other parts of the business according to local needs and priorities”.
The proposals in the stocktake prompted a furious response from organisations and academics, under the umbrella of ‘Together for Children’, who said it would “greatly weaken” children’s legal protections.
The ADCS said it would “resist” standardised payments or allowances to special guardians or adopters and was concerned that large fostering agencies were making “substantial profits” from fostering.
It added it would welcome a trial of ‘support foster care’, which would see children access additional support and respite opportunities without becoming legally looked-after children.
The government is currently considering the stocktake’s recommendations before formally responding.
As an Independent Reviewing Officer of children placed in Secure Accommodation I am in no doubt that it is the LA IRO who usually has the best knowledge of the child/YP and who is certainly in a better position than the SW to ensure their rights
All part of the ‘business’ plan for privatisation. SSWs acting as the child’s SW will represent a conflict of interest. Having no IROs to oversee this conflict of interest is in the worst interests of looked after children.
This is,in my opinion, a balanced opinion from the ADCS. IROs certainly do have a place in some looked after children’s cases but it remains unclear how effective they have been overall in all looked after children practice. To say that IROs know children in care better than any other professionals is,I think, stretching their role somewhate – what about the child’s carers who see them everyday or in a SW that has been involved for many years (albeit an exception). I have seen one looked after child case where it was the foster carers doing the advicacy – taking the case to a judicial review when the IRO failed to do this. In other cases SWs and their managers have such a good grip on the child’s case that IRO is surplass to requirements. The research (1998) before IROs came into place on a statutory footing found a case for IROs in some cases but not all. Now we have a bureaucracy where IROs have to be allocated to every case and this has taken experienced social workers away from operational (case holding / team manager) practice. It is an expensive serivce wilhere the evidence for their effectiveness remains unclear (in all cases) and where there may well be better ways to use this money – to reduce SW caseloads and offer better case supervision.
It is very easy to forget that the key word is ‘independent’, and the role of the IRO is not just about ensuring the best outcomes for some of our most vulnerable members of the community, it is also about ensuring that those involved in a child’s life are in fact doing what they should be doing to a standard which is both proportionate and acceptable and above all – Safe.
As a foster carer I have seen IROs play a huge part in advocating what is in the child’s best interest. I have to say it does depend on the IRO, we have dealt with some who are pretty ineffectual, but others who were worth their weight in gold. I think it would be dangerous to do away with Independent Reviewing Officers.