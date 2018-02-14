Jobs Live Inform

Pay in the south: social worker salaries compared

The toxic trio: what social workers need to know

Troubled council says grant released to help pay for adult social care will have ‘little impact’

Revealed: social worker pay differences for agency, permanent and adults’ and children’s staff

Social worker salaries: are permanent staff now better off than agency?

Government launches consultation to address workforce challenges in adult social care sector

Reablement: a new analysis

Council reduces funds owed by service user after investigation

Ray Jones: ‘I see what is happening to children like me now and that fires me up’

What place, and meaning, does resilience hold in frontline social work practice?

What new research tells us about telecare use in English local authorities

Podcast: Lyn Romeo on strengths-based practice

Approved mental health professional numbers continue decline, Community Care finds

Approved mental health professionals: pressures have never been greater

Approved mental health professionals: the local picture

When should social workers involve the police in domestic abuse cases?

