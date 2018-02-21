Jobs Live Inform

Children

Description_of_image_used_in_mate_crime_top_tips_article_withdrawing_money_from_cashpoint_REX_Shutterstock

Adults, Children, Workforce

Pay in the south: social worker salaries compared

Continue Reading Comments { 0 }
cases

Children

Serious case review highlights risks of concealed pregnancy

Continue Reading Comments { 0 }
punishment

Children, Workforce

Criminal offences for social workers who fail to act on abuse rejected by government

Continue Reading Comments { 1 }
description_of_image_used_in_toxic_trio_piece_boy_hugging_teddy_fotolia_antic

Adults, Children

The toxic trio: what social workers need to know

Continue Reading Comments { 1 }
people

Children

Artificial intelligence: how a council seeks to predict support needs for children and families

Continue Reading Comments { 22 }
pay

Adults, Children, Workforce

Revealed: social worker pay differences for agency, permanent and adults’ and children’s staff

Continue Reading Comments { 10 }

Adults, Children, Workforce

Social worker salaries: are permanent staff now better off than agency?

Continue Reading Comments { 10 }
family

Children

Number of councils using Family Drug and Alcohol Courts to expand

Continue Reading Comments { 1 }
woman at work

Children

‘I simply can’t go on trying to give my best and not achieving what I need’

Continue Reading Comments { 12 }
family

Children

New statutory guidance on children in care and care leavers published

Continue Reading Comments { 3 }
family

Children

Do family group conferences reduce the need for children to enter care?

Continue Reading Comments { 2 }
supervision

Children, Workforce

‘Inadequate’ authority improving despite ‘process driven’ social work supervision

Continue Reading Comments { 0 }
group meeting

Children

Council criticised over supervision that ‘rarely challenges poor practice’

Continue Reading Comments { 1 }
supervision

Children

Ofsted praises local authority with social worker turnover at ‘all-time low’

Continue Reading Comments { 0 }

Adults, Children

Ray Jones: ‘I see what is happening to children like me now and that fires me up’

Continue Reading Comments { 11 }
direct work

Children

Social worker changes linked to loss of trust among children in care, survey finds

Continue Reading Comments { 1 }