Adults, Children, Workforce

Pay in the south: social worker salaries compared

inspection

Workforce

Social worker on inspections: ‘The drive to compliance in the run up to Ofsted visit was striking’

Workforce

Marketisation of social work education: should we be concerned?

punishment

Children, Workforce

Criminal offences for social workers who fail to act on abuse rejected by government

failure success

Workforce

How to successfully implement a new social work practice model

popcorn

Workforce

Film about a deaf child supported by a social worker wins Oscar

Workforce

Ofsted criticises council where social workers report ‘unmanageable’ caseloads

Workforce

New Professional Capabilities Framework adds three ‘overarching principles’ for social workers

description_of_image_used_in_safeguarding_adults_piece_elderly_couple-walking_down_street_fotolia_baon.jpg

Adults, Workforce

Troubled council says grant released to help pay for adult social care will have ‘little impact’

Workforce

What do you think will support the social work profession as the workforce ages?

pay

Adults, Children, Workforce

Revealed: social worker pay differences for agency, permanent and adults’ and children’s staff

Adults, Children, Workforce

Social worker salaries: are permanent staff now better off than agency?

supervision

Children, Workforce

‘Inadequate’ authority improving despite ‘process driven’ social work supervision

description_of_image_used_in_compassion_fatigue_piece_colleagues_chatting_about_anxiety_newscast_online.jpg

Workforce

Protecting yourself against compassion fatigue: key tips

confidential

Workforce

Social worker suspended for dishonesty after leaving confidential documents at service user’s house

Description_of_image_used_in_family_group_conferences_for_adults_piece_chairs_at_conference_table_WestEnd61_REX_Shutterstock

Adults, Workforce

Government launches consultation to address workforce challenges in adult social care sector

