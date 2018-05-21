Be part of the adult social care dream team

Dorset is famed for its award-winning beaches, beautiful villages and vibrant market towns, but it’s also a place of culture, great food and fun nightlife with a strong sense of community.

Dorset County Council is passionate about supporting communities to be safe, healthy, independent and prosperous, and to achieve that vision we’re investing big into our adult social care workforce.

We recently injected £1.3 million into bringing extra social work, occupational therapy and leadership into our social work and adult care commissioning services.

Happy and high-achieving

We’re also going all out to create a happy, high-achieving and flexible workforce that can respond to the changing demands of adult social care.

One example of our investment is the creation of our peripatetic team, which provides Dorset’s adult community teams with short- and medium-term support.

What Dorset can offer you – A recognition of the importance of staff wellbeing, resilience and work-life balance

– Good quality reflective supervision

– Strengths-based and person-centred approaches

– Career progression pathways including into advanced practice and leadership

– Recognition and celebration of our achievements

– A strong and developing learning offer See the latest adult social care opportunities at Dorset County Council

Since its formation in 2016, the peripatetic team has grown from seven to 20 workers and it now also gets involved in delivering service transformation to improve outcomes.

“Being part of the peripatetic team has given me the opportunity to work in new areas, continually developing practice and refuelling my passion for social work,” says social worker Clara.

Work-life balance

Claire, a newly qualified social worker on the team, adds: “It’s a great opportunity to gain extensive experience, opportunity and make good contacts with a range of professionals within the social work profession.”

Dorset County Council is now looking for more social workers, occupational therapists and adult social care workers to join its dream team.

It’s a chance to join an upbeat service in one of England’s most liveable counties; a chance to build on your experience and develop your practice while enjoying a great lifestyle.

So if you are positive, adaptable and committed to great social care practice and want good work-life balance in return, this could be the opportunity you’ve been waiting for.