Get ready to renew your social work registration at Community Care Live

Photo: Gary Brigden

Social workers can equip themselves to renew their registration later this year by boosting their CPD at Community Care Live London.

Registration is now open for this year’s event, which takes place on 25-26 September and our seminar programme boasts 40 sessions providing essential learning to help social workers and managers meet the biggest challenges in their roles.

With the Health and Care Professions Council’s window for social workers in England renewing their registration running from 1 September to 30 November, the event provides the perfect opportunity for practitioners to update their CPD and be prepared if they get called for audit by the regulator.

Topics already on the programme include applying theory and research to practice in child sexual abuse cases, working with people with learning disabilities and dementia, modern slavery and strengths-based practice.

As in previous years, the event offers high-calibre learning to boost your legal literacy. Sessions this year include top Court of Protection barrister Alex Ruck Keene on deprivation of liberty in community settings and best interests decision making, and leading trainer Shefali Shah on providing robust evidence in court.

Following high demand for these sessions in the past and feedback from delegates, we have decided to introduce a small fee to enable people to book their places at our eight legal learning sessions. This will be £29 plus VAT per session, though we have an early bird rate of £24 plus VAT if you book before 27 July.

All the rest of the sessions remain free of charge to registered social workers and local authority senior managers, commissioners and workforce leads, as before.

Alongside our seminar programme, as usual, is our vibrant exhibition, where you can network with fellow professionals and find information on new work and learning opportunities and good practice from local authorities, universities, charities, providers and recruiters.

We would like to give our particular thanks to our event partner, Essex County Council, and headline sponsor Norfolk County Council, for supporting the event this year. Thanks also go to our learning sponsor, Hampshire County Council and event hosts Somerset County Council and West Sussex Council.

Sign up now for your place.