The original social work Try Before You Apply day returns

On Monday 9 July Somerset County Council will once again open its doors to social workers who want to see what it’s like to live and work in Somerset

Our ‘Try Before You Apply’ event gives children and adults’ social workers a chance to see what it’s really like to work for us.

This relaxed day will cost you nothing but your time – we’ll cover your travel, food and accommodation.

It gives you a chance to get to know us before you even decide whether to apply to join us. You will get to meet potential colleagues at our Yeovil office, learn about Somerset’s approach to social work and hear about the pay, benefits and support we give our social workers.

As well as lunch you’ll get to visit a beautiful National Trust property.

In short, you will leave knowing if Somerset is right for you.

A real insight

Children and families’ social worker Annabel attended our last Try Before You Apply event in December and now she works for Somerset.

“The event was extremely helpful for me as a professional looking at relocating,” she says. “It gave me an opportunity to meet some of the Somerset County Council team and explore potential job opportunities that may be available.”

Adults’ social worker Graham, who also joined Somerset after going to a Try Before You Apply event agrees.

“It was great to meet with potential colleagues and talk openly with them about various aspects of the role,” he says. “You gain much more than you possibly could from just an interview or a brief visit to the service.”

Meet our social workers

Our Try Before You Apply event on the 9 July starts with a morning at Montacute House, the grand country manor that starred in the BBC adaption of Wolf Hall and inspired the makers of Wallace & Gromit.

After lunch on the grounds of the manor, which also serves as a branch of the National Portrait Gallery, we’ll head to our South Somerset regional office in Yeovil. There you’ll meet with our children’s and adults’ social workers and hear about practice in the area.

You will also learn about how our recent Ofsted energised our teams, our competitive salary and great CPD as well as our relocation package.

Secure your place

Attending the day won’t cost you a penny. We will pay for accommodation the night before if required, reimburse your travel and provide food and drink throughout the day.

Be aware that places are limited so don’t miss out on your chance to attend.

To secure your place, phone Claire Nuttall on 07855 287 139 or email CNuttall@Somerset.gov.uk

Please note that the day is only for post-ASYE social workers but please still get in touch with us as we are happy to welcome potential ASYEs to visit our offices throughout Somerset before they apply for a post.