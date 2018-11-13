What would make social workers consider a new job?

We recently asked social workers across the UK for their views on the job market – from jobseeking and ways of working to employee benefits and working conditions. We have compiled the highlights in our downloadable Community Care Jobs Survey Summary 2018.

These results show how social workers perceive the various aspects of their professional lives and illustrate some of the many challenges they currently face in the sector.

For example, we asked what would make them consider a new job. More than half (56%) cited a ‘better work-life balance’ as their top motivating factor: an increase in salary came in second place (48%), while 39% valued the prospect of ‘less stress’.

Other factors that featured in the top 10 include lower caseloads, better career development and the chance to take on new work challenges.

