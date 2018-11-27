Step one to a better life: Join an adult social care service where social work values and work-life balance matter

Check the opportunities to join Dorset’s adult social care service. Take the first step to a better life:

It’s not often opportunities like this come up in adult social care. Next April, Dorset will become a unitary authority. It’s a change that will give the county’s social workers and occupational therapists the chance to shape a brand new service.

“Becoming unitary is more than a reorganisation – it’s a fresh start; an open book,” says Steve Crocker, principal social worker for adult services at Dorset County Council.

Listening to the frontline

As such, adult social care staff will play a central role in shaping and defining the new service that will follow the ‘joining together’ of Dorset’s county, district and borough councils.

“We want our adult social care workers’ input into this because it’s usually the people closest to the frontline who know how everything works and what’s good and what is not so good,” says Steve. “That’s why we’re encouraging our staff to play an active part in shaping the new unitary service.”

Moving to unitary also brings social care, housing and more under one roof – paving the way for more streamlined delivery of care and support, and better outcomes for adults.

Quality supervision

But not everything’s going to change. Adult social care in Dorset will still be driven by a belief in social work values and fostering a vibrant, happy and high achieving workforce.

“We believe in supporting our workforce with a strong learning and development offer,” says Steve.

“The offer is designed to help workers fulfil their ambitions whether that’s becoming a practice educator, a best interests assessor, an AMHP or an advanced practitioner.

“Everyone gets regular, good-quality supervision and mentoring support too.”

Clear values

The values-based culture the county council’s been building within the service will also continue.

“We are strongly embedding strengths-based and person-centric practice into adult social care here,” says Steve.

“We believe we’re here to support independence, not create dependence. Our mission is to help residents build on their strengths, maintain links with their communities and live the best life they can.”

Work-life balance

Obviously, becoming unitary won’t change Dorset the place – it’s still going to be one of the most beautiful counties in the country. “We’ve got 364 hours more sunshine than the UK average each year, award-winning sandy beaches and a great reputation for food and culture,” says Steve.

And thanks to the service’s commitment to work-life balance, its adult social care staff won’t miss out on the benefits of living in Dorset.

“We support staff, monitor caseloads and offer opportunities for flexible working to support a good work-life balance,” says Steve. “We believe that a happy, resilient and positive workforce is critically important.”