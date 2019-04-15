The Ofsted Interview: ‘I didn’t want to put staff through a restructure without an evidence base’

Children’s services at Cambridgeshire council was judged ‘requires improvement’ overall by Ofsted in its latest inspection, conducted at the start of this year.

While the impact of senior leadership was judged ‘good’, the council was found to have faced difficulties since the watchdog previously inspected its children’s services in 2014, with a restructure implemented in April 2017 found to have a negative impact on how children and families receive help and support. In addition, the council faced challenges in recruiting social workers and rising demand for services.

Ofsted in its latest inspection found that senior leaders had taken “a series of well-considered actions, backed by financial investment, which have begun to improve the quality and impact of work with children, young people and their families”, with further changes made to the service’s structure in November 2018. Inspectors were positive about the changes, with some, including new adolescent teams said to have the potential to be a “real asset”.

However, Ofsted highlighted high caseloads to be the most significant threat to improvements. “These are too high for most social workers and unsustainable in some teams. The impact of this is that, too often, social workers and frontline managers have had to focus on the most urgent and important work to secure children’s immediate safety, without sufficient capacity for the follow-up work needed to sustain change within families or to ensure that children in care have permanent homes as soon as possible,” inspectors said.

In the latest episode of Community Care’s The Ofsted Interview podcast series, Cambridgeshire council’s service director for children’s services and safeguarding Lou Williams discusses how the local authority approached the sensitive move of a restructure so soon after staff had undergone change. Williams talks to use about the benefits of the use of clinicians and child practitioners within social work teams, and his optimism that the changes will impact positively on the management of caseloads amidst demand for the council’s services.

Listen to Willams discuss the new structure, how senior leadership has increased visibility on the service’s development areas, and his priorities for further improvement below or subscribe to the series on iTunes, and read our quick table for the key findings from Ofsted’s inspection.

Highlights from the Ofsted inspection: Cambridgeshire council