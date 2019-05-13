Free resources to help social work jobseekers

Photo: Ink Drop/Fotolia

Community Care has this week launched its Careers Zone, a free part of the Community Care website to support social workers through every stage of the jobseeking process.

There will be new content published every day this week, including free downloadable CV templates, tips on writing CVs, advice on preparing for interviews and pointers on what you should know about an employer before applying.

It is produced in association with the Local Government Association (LGA) and written by social workers and social work managers with expertise in recruitment and interview processes.

It is a growing part of the site and feedback and suggestions about what parts of the jobseeking process there needs to be more guidance on is welcomed.

New content will be published on the Community Care Facebook page every day at 7pm this week and there will be a Twitter Q&A about social work careers and jobseeking with a representative from the LGA on Friday, so submit your questions in the comments, on Facebook or using the hashtag #swcareers.

Download our social work CV template and advice page here, and stay tuned this week for new content.