Job of the week
Featured jobs
Employer Zone
- Positive vibrations: How team spirit makes this social work locality the place to be
- ‘How transforming social work practice took us from good to outstanding’
- ‘The children of West Sussex are depending on us to get this right’
- How a council is helping staff work creatively by giving them freedom from bureaucracy
- How the right professional support transforms a job in social work into a fulfilling career
- Social workers reveal the seven key things that made their service ‘outstanding’
- Employer zone – showcasing a selection of the sector’s top recruiters
Community Care Inform
Latest stories
Case recording system problems continue to dog borough, as it retains ‘requires improvement’ tag
Three days left to book essential legal learning at our cheapest rate
Spotting the signs of acquired brain injury (ABI) in adults: top tips
Provider instability poses greatest challenge to adult social care budgets, say London boroughs