Jobs at Hampshire

Hampshire delivers care for older people and adults with learning disabilities. The council has a senior management team with combined experience of over 60 years in children’s social work.
Adult Care Careers
Hampshire is the largest provider of care. The council provides:
- 500 nursing beds
- 8,862 short break nights a year
- 14 residential placements per week
- 3,600 sessions per week, across 14-day services
Find out more adult care careers.
Children’s social work
- Practical support– staff receive practical support, including professional development, administrative support (in the form of a personal assistant) and new technology.
- Flexible working– Hampshire embraces mobile working to reduce the need to be constantly in an office. The council offers part-time working options to ensure staff have a work-life balance.
- Team support– Staff will join a supportive working environment with positive team support and options to develop experience across our varied teams.
- Reduced admin– social work takes precedence over paperwork, and staff receive personal assistance with admin tasks, that allow them more time to devote to making a difference to communities and families.
- Stand out. Be outstanding– Staff will have a unique opportunity to shape the future of social care, sharing best practice and expertise with peers and neighbours.