Jobs at Hampshire

Hampshire delivers care for older people and adults with learning disabilities. The council has a senior management team with combined experience of over 60 years in children’s social work.

Adult Care Careers

Hampshire is the largest provider of care. The council provides:

500 nursing beds

8,862 short break nights a year

14 residential placements per week

3,600 sessions per week, across 14-day services

Children’s social work

Practical support– staff receive practical support, including professional development, administrative support (in the form of a personal assistant) and new technology. Flexible working– Hampshire embraces mobile working to reduce the need to be constantly in an office. The council offers part-time working options to ensure staff have a work-life balance. Team support– Staff will join a supportive working environment with positive team support and options to develop experience across our varied teams. Reduced admin– social work takes precedence over paperwork, and staff receive personal assistance with admin tasks, that allow them more time to devote to making a difference to communities and families. Stand out. Be outstanding– Staff will have a unique opportunity to shape the future of social care, sharing best practice and expertise with peers and neighbours.

