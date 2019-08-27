Learning opportunities

Qualified workers are entitled to five days of continuous professional development. Hampshire’s tailored graduate entry training scheme provides the equivalent for its newly qualified social workers. This includes:
- Face-to-face events –
This includes a mix of taught sessions, seminars, workshops, large conferences and briefings
- Digital resources –
This includes e-learning and subscriptions
- A ‘coaching’ approach to management –
The aim is to support staff development by bringing learning into the workplace
- Dissemination of lessons learned –
This is an operational experience and recommendations from serious case reviews and evidenced good practice
- Shadowing and secondment opportunities –
This occurs within the department and with external partners. There is also self-directed study and apprenticeships