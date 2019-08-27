Learning opportunities

Photo: Artur Marciniec - Fotolia

Qualified workers are entitled to five days of continuous professional development. Hampshire’s tailored graduate entry training scheme provides the equivalent for its newly qualified social workers. This includes:

Face-to-face events –

This includes a mix of taught sessions, seminars, workshops, large conferences and briefings

Digital resources –

This includes e-learning and subscriptions

A ‘coaching’ approach to management –

The aim is to support staff development by bringing learning into the workplace

Dissemination of lessons learned –

This is an operational experience and recommendations from serious case reviews and evidenced good practice

Shadowing and secondment opportunities –

This occurs within the department and with external partners. There is also self-directed study and apprenticeships