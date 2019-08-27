Jobs Live Inform

Hampshire County Council

Learning opportunities

Graduate entry training scheme

Qualified workers are entitled to five days of continuous professional development. Hampshire’s tailored graduate entry training scheme provides the equivalent for its newly qualified social workers. This includes:

  • Face-to-face events –

This includes a mix of taught sessions, seminars, workshops, large conferences and briefings

  • Digital resources –

This includes e-learning and subscriptions

  • A ‘coaching’ approach to management –

The aim is to support staff development by bringing learning into the workplace

  • Dissemination of lessons learned –

This is an operational experience and recommendations from serious case reviews and evidenced good practice

  • Shadowing and secondment opportunities –

This occurs within the department and with external partners. There is also self-directed study and apprenticeships