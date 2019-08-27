Using strategy to deliver results

Photo: Leszekglasner/Fotolia

Hampshire County Council’s children’s services has introduced new staff, technology and ways of working, in the last few years. These developments are supporting the continued delivery of high-level service and positive outcomes for the families they work with.

Rated Outstanding by Ofsted, the council has expanded its teams and is encouraging staff to work in new and collaborative ways to provide Hampshire’s children with the best possible chances.

This includes the introduction of specialist workers and intensive workers that form the council’s virtual ‘multi-disciplinary hubs’. These hubs give families access to a range of expertise and guidance.

Hampshire operates on a model of six key principles to ensure all staff can access the training and development they require: