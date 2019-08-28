Employee discounts and perks of the job

Salary

Lincolnshire offers competitive salaries for social workers at all levels. This ranges from social workers just starting out to team managers. The council can offer new starts a relocation package equal to 15-25% of your starting salary.

Social worker level 1 – £27,905 – £31,371 pa

Social worker level 2 – £31,171 – £34,788 pa

Advanced practitioner – £34, 788 – £38,813 pa

Practice supervisor – £38,813 – £43,662 pa

Team manager – £50,430 – £55,503 pa

Lincolnshire’s relocation package explained

On top of your salary, social workers in Lincolnshire benefit from a range of discounts and employee benefits to take your income a little further and help support your work/life balance.

HCPC membership fees

Lincolnshire pays all social workers’ membership fees.

Perkbox

First introduced in 2018/19, 3,000 employees were able to take advantage of annual savings of up to £600 on everyday purchases such as from major supermarkets, travel, entertainment and phones.

Civil service sports council sports and leisure membership

For just £3.95 a month, social workers in Lincolnshire get access to the civil service membership with over 120,000 members. Benefits include local, regional and national sporting and leisure activities, reduced price day outs and thousands of offers and discounts at high street shops.

Local leisure centre discounts

Up to 20% discounts on leisure centres across Lincolnshire are available through your employment.

Cyclescheme (salary sacrifice)

This means you can hire a bike to commute to work or between meetings tax free, saving up to 50%. There are also pool bikes around Lincoln.

Bus season ticket schemes

Staff can buy an annual season ticket and pay for it at a reduced rate through monthly pay deductions, which is considerably cheaper than buying a ticket on a bus.

Car contract hire scheme

Hiring a car gives you advantages of having a vehicle without the hassle and maintenance costs of owning it. Your eligibility is subject to minimum business miles you have travelled and facilitated via a salary deduction.

Long service awards

Employees who serve for five years get an extra five days annual leave. Gifts and certificates are presented to people who serve for 20, 30 and 40 years.

Additional voluntary contributions

Payments you can accrue to provide additional benefits to your Local Government Pension Scheme, with payments made monthly from your salary.

Car parking

Employees can park more cost effectively in Lincoln city centre, with a variety of car parks available at a reduced rate to council employees.

Vodafone advantage scheme

This scheme gives you 30% off pay monthly SIM only bundles for 12-month contracts. You can get 15% off all other pay monthly handsets, iPads and tablet bundles for 24-month contracts that are on offer. You are able to pass these discounts on to five of your friends and family.

Skypark secure airport car parking

Employees can save up to 30% on over 300 parking services at 28 UK airports.