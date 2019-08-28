Why I moved 200 miles to work in Lincolnshire

Fotolia | Author: Brian Jackson

“You’re always going to feel nervous moving 200 miles to somewhere new. But any anxieties I had have been completely allayed! I’m Amanda, a supervising social worker at Lincolnshire County Council and I’ve been part of the team since September 2017.

I was with East Sussex County Council but wanted to move into a less-frontline role, which wasn’t easily done. I knew Lincolnshire had a great reputation and had performed well with their last Ofsted inspection, so I made the move. I was really well supported, receiving a relocation package and lots of personal support from my team manager who helped with everything from where to live, to making sure I got all the necessary checks done. And I’ve settled in really well – the team is very friendly and approachable.

In the coming months, I’d like to get to know my role more and do as much training and development as possible so I can enhance my practice. I enjoy life here. No two days are the same. There’s the countryside and cities to explore and London is only an hour away by train. When it comes to being a social worker, this is as good as it gets. I’m really happy!”