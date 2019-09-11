Romeo takes year’s leave from chief social worker role to care for mother

Photo: DHSC

Lyn Romeo is to step down for her role as chief social worker for adults for a year to return to Australia to help care for her mother.

Six years on from becoming the government’s first professional lead on adult social work, Romeo will cede her post for 12 months to Fran Leddra and Mark Harvey, in a joint appointment starting on 1 October.

Leddra is principal social worker and strategic lead for adult social care at Thurrock council, and Harvey operations director for adult disabilities and mental health at Hertfordshire.

They will undertake the role, which is based in the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), alongside their local authority positions.

Return to Australia

In a blog post, Romeo said she had been travelling back and forth to Australia and now needed to focus on caring for her mother.

“It is a significant transition for me, but one many carers manage amazingly each and every day,” she added.

The new interim chiefs

Leddra has 30 years’ experience experience in social care and her role at Thurrock involves managing assessment and care planning, safeguarding, transition into adulthood and mental health services. She is also currently co-chair of the Adult Principal Social Worker Network, a position previously held by Harvey, who has 25 years’ experience, predominantly in mental health and learning disabilities.

Leddra said she was delighted by the appointment, adding: “With a challenging year ahead, we want to continue to drive forward the chief social worker priorities and to ensure social work and social care is high on the political agenda.”

Harvey added: “I am looking forward to continuing Lyn Romeo’s work to lead an approach that can embed social work at the core of DHSC ’s work to achieve a better outcome for the people we serve.”

Romeo said both would do a “fantastic job”, and highlighted the value of them continuing in their local authority roles, saying “their real life and real time experiences will bring enormous added value to their roles at DHSC”.

