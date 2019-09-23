Featured jobs
Employer Zone
- How joined up working supports children’s social worker teams at Suffolk County Council
- How training and business support helped a council embed systemic practice
- Positive vibrations: How team spirit makes this social work locality the place to be
- ‘How transforming social work practice took us from good to outstanding’
- ‘The children of West Sussex are depending on us to get this right’
- How a council is helping staff work creatively by giving them freedom from bureaucracy
- How the right professional support transforms a job in social work into a fulfilling career
- Social workers reveal the seven key things that made their service ‘outstanding’
- Employer zone – showcasing a selection of the sector’s top recruiters
Community Care Inform
Latest stories
From blanket approach to tailored training: how academies have changed social work training
Children’s services trust ‘may never repay’ funds owed to parent authority, councillors warned
Spike in ombudsman decisions against council adult social care practices ‘shows impact of rationing’
Council and care agency ‘failed to safeguard welfare or dignity’ of man who died in squalid flat