Social Work in the South is back – bigger and better for 2019

Social Work in the South – a free recruitment and professional development event, hosted by Hampshire County Council, in partnership with Community Care – is back for 2019. Featuring even more speakers and exhibitors than last year, the event, on 3 December 2019, will once again take place in the stunning setting of the Guildhall Winchester.

Social Work in the South seeks to bring together both training and qualified children’s social workers, to share and discuss the latest innovative approaches being developed in social care practice.

We will be welcoming exhibiting local authorities from all over the south, as well as children’s charities, suppliers and other organisations that provide services, tools and guidance to social workers across the south and beyond.

Among our insightful and inspirational speakers will be Professor Ray Jones, who will be opening the event, and Jenny Molloy (closing). Both will offer their individual and unique experiences of the social work landscape, from the inside out. In between, there will be a tailored programme of events, designed to offer something for all practitioners at all stages of their careers. The event promises to spark conversations between peers and colleagues about the methodologies and practices in social work across the south.

Additional speakers include representatives from Kent University, Barnardo’s and the British Association of Social Workers, who will be discussing a vast range of topical subjects, including the issue of county lines, trafficking, multi-agency partnerships and more.

The second year of Social Work in the South seeks to be even bigger and better than the first, with more opportunities to collaborate with peers. Drop-in CV and job application sessions will be available throughout the day – new for 2019; as well as one-to-one sessions with representatives from a handful of exhibiting authorities, to find out more about the work they are doing and any opportunities available.

If you are a training or qualified children’s social worker living in the south, or considering relocating to the area, we would be very pleased to welcome you to the Guildhall Winchester on the 3 December.

